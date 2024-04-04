Hexaware Recognized at ET Now Best Organizations for Women for the Second Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global leader in IT services, has been honored as one of the Best Organizations for Women at the 4th Edition of ET Now Best Organisations for Women 2024 for the second consecutive year.

The ET Now Best Organisations for Women conclave focuses on exploring and celebrating organizations that prioritize gender equality and empower women across all workforce levels. The parameters for evaluation include female representation in the workforce, on the board and C-Suites, benefits for women employees, policies or programs for the prevention of sexual harassment, CSR initiatives for women, gender diversity targets, and leadership/career development opportunities for women.

"At Hexaware, we are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where women can thrive and excel," said R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer at Hexaware. "Being recognized as one of the Best Organizations for Women by ET Now is a testament to our dedication to gender equality and empowerment. We believe that diversity drives innovation, and we are proud to champion the voices and contributions of women in our organization."

Hexaware's commitment to gender equality is reflected in its efforts to promote female representation across all levels of the organization. The company has implemented various policies and programs to support women employees, including comprehensive benefits packages and initiatives to prevent sexual harassment. Additionally, Hexaware provides leadership and career development opportunities for women to help them advance in their careers.

"We believe that empowering women is not just the right thing to do, but it's also essential for driving business success," said Nita Nambiar, Chief People Officer at Hexaware. "To achieve this end, we must foster a culture of inclusion and diversity so that we create a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential."

About Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,300 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 16 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

