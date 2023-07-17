HH Global has appointed Gaël Dubé as Executive Creative Director, Digital Innovation.

LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaël joined HH Global in July and joins the over 500-strong Creative + Digital team that forms part of our network of 4,500 experts in 64 countries globally.

As the demands of our clients have increased and the opportunities for technical and creative innovation have expanded our creative and digital teams have developed to ensure we continue to create and build custom, strategic content and campaigns that align with our clients' businesses and needs across every channel.

"This new appointment marks an exciting development in our Creative + Digital offering and opens opportunities for us to continue to spark bigger ideas and drive conversations with our clients. With HH Global's extensive scale and expertise in physical marketing, we can bridge the gap between online and offline channels throughout the entire customer journey and introduce innovative, creative strategies and new technologies to deliver an unparalleled marketing proposition for our clients". Lee Humphreys, CEO, Creative + Digital, HH Global

Gaël is an award-winning international executive creative director. Having developed his expertise through advertising groups such as Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi, Asatsu-DK, Grey Worldwide and Leo Burnett, he brings his extensive experience to HH Global where he will be responsible for driving strategic and creative opportunities and bringing brand communications to life across multiple channels for our clients.

"I am thrilled to be joining HH Global at such an exciting point. The current creative opportunity for us is huge. We can unlock the potential of immersive brand experiences for our clients, blending the physical and digital worlds together". Gaël Dubé. Executive Creative Director, Digital Innovation, Creative + Digital, HH Global

Gaël has been responsible for driving creative strategy and digital innovation across technologies like AI, XR and Web 3.0 for an array of prestigious Fortune 500 clients and globally recognizable brands including Unilever, P&G, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, McDonald's, Heineken, Red Bull, Bacardi and Samsung. We are excited about the big impact his appointment will make on our business and our clients.

Gaël started with us on 3 July 2023. He is based in London reporting into Steve Mattey, Managing Director, Creative + Digital, HH Global.

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth.

