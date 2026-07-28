HomeFirst Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 34.45% to Rs 160 cr Q1FY27

MUMBAI, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

AUM at ₹16,938 Cr; growth of 25.7% y-o-y and 6.7% q-o-q.

Disbursal reaches record ₹1,628 Cr, delivering 31.0% y-o-y and 3.6% q-o-q growth.

Stable Asset Quality maintained in line with Mar'26: 1+ DPD at 4.7%, 30+ DPD at 3.2%, 90+ DPD at 1.8%.

PAT grows by 34.5% y-o-y and 7.0% q-o-q to ₹160 Cr. RoA at 4.2%

Key Performance

Particulars Q1FY27 Q1FY26 y-o-y Q4FY26 q-o-q AUM (₹Cr) 16,938 13,479 25.7 % 15,878 6.7 % Disbursement (₹Cr) 1,628 1,243 31.0 % 1,572 3.6 % Total Income (₹Cr) 540 455 18.6 % 505 7.0 % PAT (₹Cr) 160 119 34.5 % 149 7.0 % Spread (%) 5.3 % 5.1 % +20 bps 5.3 % 0 bps ROA (%) 4.2 % 3.7 % +50 bps 4.1 % +10 bps Gross Stage 3 (%) 1.8 % 1.8 % 0 bps 1.8 % 0 bps Cost to Income (%) 32.7 % 34.2 % -150 bps 32.0 % +70 bps

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO of HomeFirst Finance Company, said "As FY27 begins, the Indian economy continues to demonstrate strong resilience, supported by stable domestic consumption, moderating inflation, steady interest rates and improving liquidity. While global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties persist, the outlook for affordable housing finance remains positive, driven by sustained customer demand.

Against this backdrop, HomeFirst delivered a robust start to the year. Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 25.7% year-on-year to ₹16,938 crore, while quarterly disbursements reached a record ₹1,628 crore. Growth was broad-based across geographies and distribution channels, reflecting the strength of the Company's customer franchise, disciplined execution and continued demand in its target segment.

Financial performance remained strong, with Profit After Tax rising 34.5% year-on-year to ₹160 crore. Net Total Income increased by 29.9% to ₹332 crore, supported by healthy business growth, improving operating leverage and stable asset quality. Margins remained resilient through disciplined pricing and prudent liability management, while spreads stayed stable despite a competitive environment.

The Company continued investing in future growth by expanding its distribution network with four new branches, taking its presence to 175 branches and 373 touchpoints, while adding 133 employees, primarily in customer-facing roles. Asset quality remained stable, with Gross Stage 3 at 1.8% and credit costs contained at 40 basis points, reflecting the strength of HomeFirst's underwriting and collections framework.

HomeFirst also advanced its sustainability agenda by certifying another 100 Green Homes during the quarter, taking the cumulative total to 550 certified homes. Looking ahead, the Company remains confident of delivering around 25% AUM growth while maintaining profitability, portfolio quality and operating efficiency. Backed by a strong capital position, diversified funding profile and scalable operating platform, HomeFirst believes it is well positioned to create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders."

For details, visit https://homefirstindia.com/.