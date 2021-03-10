Honeywell Forge Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Operational Best Practices with Industrial Customers

Honeywell Forge delivers real-time data and visual intelligence that allows industrial customers to make informed decisions based on their key performance indicators

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for industrial enterprise performance management, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Honeywell with the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Honeywell addresses the industry challenges around siloed operating systems, enterprise complexity and the demand for increased automation with its enterprise performance management offering, Honeywell Forge.

"Honeywell offers customers visibility into their operations and allows them to derive meaningful insights from disparate data through business intelligence," said Chirag Rathi, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Unlike competing technologies, Honeywell Forge enables industrial companies to convert massive amounts of data from equipment, processes and people into intuitive, actionable insights that aid enterprise operations monitoring from a single screen. It also applies visual analytics at the enterprise, plant, and unit levels to compare actual process and asset performance against digital twins."

On the process side, the highly extensible and scalable Honeywell Forge provides several class-leading solutions such as advanced process control, process simulation and control, and corrosion control. On the operations management side, it delivers a wide portfolio of integrated solutions that help in production and enterprise data management, alarm management and overall operations management. The offering is organized into multiple modules that leverage automation controls, cybersecurity, workflow management, application programming interfaces, and monitoring tools to manage all functions, from process control to alarm management.

Significantly, Honeywell Forge is vendor-agnostic, both at the hardware and software levels. It does not require customers to be locked into its platform to adopt its services, making it highly extensible and configurable. Honeywell Forge adapts and evolves with customer requirements and does not require replacement every three or four years to accommodate technology developments. The company aggressively innovates on its SaaS offering with emerging and advanced technologies that can increase operational efficiency and drive optimal performance.

"Honeywell focuses on offering a simplified adoption path to customers so they can easily transform their process, operation, assets and people," noted Jeffrey Castilla, Best Practices Research Team Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "Honeywell Forge has also partnered with SAP to unify financial and operational data, providing insights across enterprises by combining IT and OT analytics with the cloud. Such strategic partnerships, technology prowess and customer focus are helping Honeywell stay at the top of the leader board in the industrial enterprise performance management market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

