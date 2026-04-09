Hong Kong Anti-graft Watchdog: Clean Governance and Ethical Business is Key to Hong Kong's Sustainable Business Development

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong has long been recognised as a clean, transparent, and attractive investment hub, a reputation built on the collective commitment to integrity shared by the business community, the Government, and civil society. This strong ethical foundation has helped Hong Kong consistently become one of the most competitive and corruption-free economies worldwide.

Integrity Leadership Seminar for Chambers of Commerce Speed Speed

All the years the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), in collaboration with the Chambers of Commerce in Hong Kong, spares no efforts in maintaining the clean governance and ethical business in the city, to ensure its fair, clean and sustainable business development.

In late March this year, the ICAC's Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption and Hong Kong Business Ethics Development Centre (HKBEDC) successfully hosted the Integrity Leadership Seminar for Chambers of Commerce, brought together around 50 business leaders from 14 chambers of commerce in Hong Kong, to conduct meaningful exchanges in experience and insights on Hong Kong's anti-corruption regime, corporate governance practices, and practical strategies for fostering ethical and sustainable business development.

Director of Community Relations of the ICAC Diman Mak Wai-keung said it was a great success of "PPP" – public private partnership in upholding integrity in the business sector, reflecting the strong commitment of the Hong Kong's business community to uphold integrity and reinforce the city's standing as a model of clean governance and ethical business. "Integrity culture is a distinctive strength of Hong Kong. HKBEDC has worked alongside the private sector in building stronger, more resilient organisations capable of competing and winning in the global economy. The ICAC would continue to deepen the partnership in the years ahead to safeguard the continued success of Hong Kong as a trusted international business hub," Mr Mak said.

Representative of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce Mr Edwin Morris also shared the essential role of business leaders and chambers of commerce in sustaining a clean business environment.

At the seminar, experienced ICAC officers from the operation, corruption prevention and public education fields guided participants on identifying corruption risks, leveraging ICAC's advisory services, and strengthening corporate compliance culture through case studies. They also engaged in discussion and exchanged views with participants, knowing more about the actual needs of practitioners in different sectors and the corruption problems encountered, so as to provide more tailor-made anti-corruption assistance to maintain the high level of integrity in running business.

"The ICAC will continue to work alongside the business sector to uphold Hong Kong's clean and fair business environment, further solidifying its international reputation as a city of integrity for investment," Mr Mak concluded.

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