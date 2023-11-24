Hong Kong largest mall, Harbour City presents the Disney-themed Christmas event introducing 100 unique 2000% Disney BE@RBRICKs for charity sale

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest shopping mall in Hong Kong, Harbour City is always the must visit destination for Christmas decorations. In addition to outdoor harbour side festive decorations at the mall main entrance, Harbour City launches another Christmas campaign by teaming up with MEDICOM TOY to present the Disney-themed event "Disney100 CHRISTMAS LOVE 2000% BE@RBRICK UP" from 24 November 2023 to 1 January 2024. This extraordinary event introduces a stunning collection of 100 unique 2000% Disney characters BE@RBRICK figurines (approx. 140cm tall), displayed at various locations throughout the mall. From the iconic Mickey and Friends series to the timeless Disney Classics and Disney Princess series, this collection also includes popular characters from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Among them, 53 figurines are in brand-new designs, including the adorable BE@RBRICK Gingerbread Mickey Mouse and BE@RBRICK Olaf.

100 unique 2000% Disney characters BE@RBRICK figurines are displayed throughout Harbour City Shopping Mall. (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited) 12 BE@RBRICK characters join hands to create a 4.2-Meter-Tall snow-white BE@RBRICK Mickey Mouse at the “BE@RBRICK Snow Party”. (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited) Tatsuhiko Akashi, the CEO of MEDICOM TOY, brings nearly 40 popular Disney-themed BE@RBRICKs to the “Gallery by the Harbour”. (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited)

Harbour City has been a long-standing partner of MEDICOM TOY in Hong Kong, having previously hosted three events that never failed to surprise and delight fans. This fourth collaboration promises to be the largest-scale and most impressive yet, with the opportunity to acquire the coveted 2000% figurines – an exceedingly rare occurrence.

In addition to the remarkable 2000% BE@RBRICK figurines, Harbour City will delight fans by offering exclusive merchandises, including special release of 100% BE@RBRICK Olaf, as well as the BE@RBRICK Gingerbread Mickey Mouse in 100%, 400% and 1000% size. There are also totes, t-shirts, socks, cushions, rugs, butter cookies and calendar card. Harbour City will donate all proceeds after cost deduction to "Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation", continuing the cherished Christmas tradition.

MEDICOM TOY brings an impressive collection of nearly 40 Disney collectibles to the "Gallery by the Harbour", including coveted and discontinued pieces. Whether you are a BE@RBRICK collector, a passionate Disney enthusiast, or simply seeking picturesque spots for memorable photos during the festive season, you will find delightful surprises that will tug at your heartstrings. Adding to the excitement, Tatsuhiko Akashi, the CEO of MEDICOM TOY makes a special appearance all the way from Japan to grace the opening ceremony at Harbour City.

@HarbourCity #HarbourCity #Disney100 #Disney100HongKong @medicom_toy #BEARBRICK