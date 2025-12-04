Hong Kong Tai Po Fire Draws Over HK$130 Million in Donations, AB DAO-Linked Foundation Leads with HK$15 Million Donation

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the fire at Tai Po Hong Fuk Yuen in the New Territories on November 26, various sectors of society have provided donations to support the affected area. According to preliminary statistics, the total amount of pledged charitable donations has now exceeded HK$130 million. Among these contributions, the AB Charity Foundation, supported by AB DAO, has donated a cumulative total of HK$15 million through related organizations in three separate installments. Based on publicly available information, this is one of the highest known donations within the Web3 industry in response to this disaster.

The remaining funds have been contributed by numerous local enterprises, charitable organizations, and individuals. All donations are currently being coordinated and allocated by the relevant receiving agencies and will be utilized as planned for emergency livelihood assistance and subsequent resettlement of the affected residents.