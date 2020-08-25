How Costa Coffee is Using Comarch's Products to Drive Customer Loyalty (and More)

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in London in 1971, Costa Coffee is the second-largest coffee shop chain in the world and the largest within the UK. With nearly 50 years of coffee experience, Costa has over 3,800 stores across 32 countries and employs nearly 20,000 team members. Costa is growing worldwide, and as a total coffee company, Costa is providing customers the chance to enjoy a Costa coffee, whatever the occasion, whether that's in-store, via a Costa Express machine or at-home or on-the-go.

Comarch has been Costa's technological partner for the past three years, providing the company with top-quality customer engagement tools, specifically Comarch Loyalty Management (CLM), a system that allows users to build and manage simple to complex loyalty programs with minimal effort, and Comarch Campaign Management (CCM), a platform that helps you define and execute multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Thanks to its wide range of features, including segmentation, daily promotions, surveys, and lotteries, our loyalty management system has helped Costa redesign its marketing strategy and, ultimately, drive customer loyalty much more effectively.

The system has also paved the way for various initiatives built around customer engagement. For example, it has played a major role in the creation of Costa mobile ordering, a dedicated mobile application that enables Costa Coffee's customers to order and pay for their beverage of choice way before they arrive at a Costa store to collect it.

CLM has also laid the foundations for the Costa Coffee Club, a platform used by Costa's customers for collecting loyalty points across all points of sale - physical stores, Costa Express machines, and Costa Mobile Ordering – and exchanging them for free cups of coffee and other exciting rewards.

With more than 6 million active program members to date, it is fair to say that our loyalty project with Costa Coffee has turned out to be a huge success – but our work is far from over.

At this point, Costa Coffee is using three core Comarch solutions to improve its business performance: Loyalty Management, Campaign Management, and Business Intelligence. As for our plans for the future, we're currently discussing the implementation of the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning mechanisms that can help Costa identify individual patterns in its customers' behavior and provide offers that are in line with customer preferences.

Stay tuned for more information about our collaboration with Costa Coffee. For the time being, we encourage you to visit our official website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139881/Comarch_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.comarch.com/



SOURCE Comarch S.A.