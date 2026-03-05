How Shriram One is Bridging the Urban-Rural Digital Divide

From metros to small towns—an app that keeps things simple and useful

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital payments in India have grown fast, but the growth is not equal everywhere. In cities, people are used to paying for everything through apps—groceries, bills, even taxi rides. In smaller towns and rural areas, adoption has been slower. The issue is not that people don't want to use digital finance. It is that many apps look complicated, heavy or simply built for someone sitting in a city office. Shriram One, the UPI app from Shriram Finance, is filling this gap by keeping things straightforward.

Simplicity is the Real Draw

When an app has too many screens or complex words, rural users tend to give up quickly. Even semi-urban users feel lost if the layout is confusing. Shriram One avoids this by cutting down on extra steps. The design is basic—pay, save, check loans, make deposits. It feels less intimidating. A person in any rural area can figure it out without needing constant help. That is what encourages repeat use.

One Platform for Multiple Needs

Urban users don't mind switching between different apps for different things—one app for UPI, one for insurance, another for investments. That doesn't work for someone in a small town. Too many apps make it complicated. Shriram One is built as a single platform. You can send money, recharge your phone, pay utility bills, open a fixed deposit, or check loan details in the same space. For rural users, this is practical. It reduces digital clutter and gives them confidence that one app is enough.

Everyday Use Creates Comfort

UPI is already something most people recognise, even in rural areas. Many shopkeepers and farmers use it to receive payments. Shriram One connects this habit with other financial tools. So, while a user is paying a bill or receiving money, they can also see options like fixed deposits. Since it is all inside the app they already use daily, there is no fear of trying a new product. The comfort of daily use spills over into savings and investment.

Trust Behind the Name

Cash has always been the safe choice in small towns and villages because people trust what they can hold. When it comes to apps, trust is harder to build. Shriram Finance has been around for decades and already works with customers in rural markets. That brand familiarity makes Shriram One more acceptable. Users feel that since it is coming from a known and trusted company, their money is secure.

Language as an Added Advantage

Language still plays its role, but it is not the only reason for adoption. Shriram One does give users the benefit of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. This makes the first experience smoother. But the real driver is that the app doesn't confuse users with unnecessary detail. Clear words, clean layout, and local language together help bridge apprehension with trust.

Impact in Smaller Towns

In cities, apps are competing to add more features. In small towns, success depends on ease. That's why you see more families paying bills through Shriram One instead of travelling to town offices. Small shopkeepers are collecting UPI payments every day. Younger users are testing out fixed deposits, sometimes for the first time.

Looking Ahead

Shriram Finance plans to add more options gradually, but without losing simplicity. The idea is not to flood screens with more numbers, but to make sure both urban and rural India can keep using the same app comfortably.

The urban-rural divide is not just about internet access. It is about design and trust. Shriram One bridges that gap by keeping things simple, familiar and reliable, showing that digital finance can belong to everyone, not just city users.

ABOUT SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED:

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.91 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 46 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing to 97.62 lakhs of customers.

