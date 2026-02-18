Shriram Finance Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Third Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), the flagship company of the Shriram Group, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® in India for the third consecutive year. The recognition, awarded by Great Place To Work India, reflects the company's continued commitment to building a culture rooted in trust, ownership, and long-term growth for its people.

The recognition follows a rigorous assessment process that includes the globally benchmarked Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey and a detailed culture audit. The evaluation captures employee feedback and reviews people practices to determine how effectively organizations create a high-trust, high-performance workplace.

At Shriram Finance, entrepreneurship and accountability are embedded in the way teams operate. The company continues to invest in structured learning programs, leadership development, and initiatives that enhance employee engagement across its widespread branch network. With a strong focus on inclusion, equal opportunity, and well-being, SFL aims to provide meaningful careers while supporting long-term financial stability for its employees and their families.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Parag Sharma - MD & CEO, Shriram Finance, said, "This recognition for the third consecutive year reaffirms our belief that our people are the foundation of our success. We have always focused on building a culture of trust, empowerment, and growth. Many of our leaders have grown within the organization, reflecting the opportunities we provide to individuals from diverse backgrounds. We remain committed to nurturing talent and creating an inclusive workplace where every colleague can thrive."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, with over three decades of research and insights from more than 100 million employees worldwide. Its Certification is regarded as a credible benchmark for organizations that prioritize employee trust, pride, and collaboration.

As Shriram Finance continues to expand its presence across India, it remains focused on strengthening its people-first philosophy and setting higher standards for workplace excellence within the financial services sector.

ABOUT SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED:

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.91 trillion.

Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc.

Over last 46 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing to 97.62 lakhs of customers.

