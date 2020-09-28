Huawei Fully Upgrades Its Intelligent IP Network Solutions to Create New Drivers for Industry Digital Transformation

Data communication networks have evolved from IPv4-based networks for man-machine interaction in the IP era, to multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)-based networks for people-people interaction in the all-IP era, and finally to the networks in today's intelligent IP era.

In line with its "intelligent IP network" development strategy, Huawei has announced the following strategic moves at the summit:

1. Reshaping two platforms (hardware and software) to get fully prepared for intelligent IP networks

Huawei has fully upgraded its hardware platform that stands out with built-in AI acceleration engines to enhance data processing, thereby fully supporting intelligent IP networks. To support massive connectivity of everything, large-capacity modular devices are equipped with 400GE ports capable of addressing digital deluge, while compact fixed-form devices support extensive access from 155 Mbit/s to 400 Gbit/s. Such hardware features pave the way for building an ultra-broadband, intelligent, and green intelligent IP hardware platform for customers.

With regards to software platforms, traditional IP device software is closed, clumsy, and unresponsive to services. Huawei reshapes the IP network operating system by using its new software platform YUNSHAN. The platform has an agile, intelligent, and open architecture, and allows for flexible assembly using modular functional components across devices, facilitating quick delivery according to customer requirements. YUNSHAN is endowed with over 20 built-in AI algorithms to support millisecond-level inference, injecting new capabilities into intelligent IP networks. What's more, the platform's more than 400 open application programming interfaces (APIs) easily connect to northbound NMSs, thereby implementing flexible device management and control.

2. Upgrading the three-layer architecture of intelligent IP networks with super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving

Huawei introduces AI to redefine the 3-layer intelligent IP network architecture, and upgrades to 400GE ports to support ultra-broadband non-blocking forwarding and network slicing. This results in a super capacity that ensures network bandwidth quality.

Huawei also upgrades the Intent Engine by using AI to identify service network intents, adjust network resources in real time, and continuously meet service requirements. This achieves intelligent experience featuring deterministic experience assurance.

The Intelligence Engine is upgraded using knowledge graphs to automatically deploy and quickly adjust network-level services while automating network troubleshooting. These autonomous driving capabilities improve O&M efficiency.

3. Further innovating the "four-engine" intelligent IP network products and solutions

Huawei has upgraded iMaster NCE, the brain of intelligent IP networks. It provides open and programmable capabilities, facilitating easy customizations; introduces big data analytics to implement intent-driven deployment and fault prediction; and adds southbound APIs to achieve extensive compatibility with multi-vendor offerings. In addition, built on its four engines (AirEngine, CloudEngine, NetEngine, and HiSecEngine), Huawei has fully upgraded its CloudCampus, CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and HiSec solutions from 1.0 to 2.0. These new releases help build more ultra-broadband and intelligent IP networks.

4. Intelligent IP networks are verified time and again in various industries, creating new value together

Intelligent IP is widely applied in industries. Specifically, "Intelligent IP @ Government" enables one-stop government services and all-in-one city management, greatly improving the rate of requests handled online and increasing the efficiency in processing documents. "Intelligent IP @ Finance" drives the finance industry into the Bank 4.0 era by enabling day-level provisioning of cloud-based services and reducing the foreign exchange transaction time by 87%. "Intelligent IP @ Education" accelerates network construction, achieves multi-network convergence, and facilitates intelligent operations, accelerating the construction of a talent-rich nation. "Intelligent IP @ Airport" achieves one ID for travel and one map for operations by detecting threats at an accuracy rate of 96%, handling threats in seconds, and proactively discovering 85% faults.

"Intelligent IP networks better enable data flowing and aggregation, creating new drivers for intelligent connectivity of everything. Huawei will continue to innovate and apply intelligent IP networks to all industries and develop all-scenario solutions to help enterprises of all sizes achieve business success," said Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "In the future, Huawei will work with more partners from all industries, such as government, finance, education, healthcare, and transportation, to build a new ecosystem for digital transformation and create new value together."

