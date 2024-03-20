SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Huawei's China Partner Conference 2024 in Shenzhen, the company unveiled the Intelligent Campus 2030 report, which offers valuable insights into campus development trends, defines high-value scenarios, elaborates on key technical features of future intelligent campuses, and proposes a reference architecture along with quantitative indicators. The report envisions innovative ways of developing intelligent campuses.

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept Huawei releases the Intelligent Campus 2030 report

The campus is a basic unit in the making of a city. It is the main place where people live and work. It acts as an important carrier to boost the digital economy, and a key point to realize green and low-carbon transformation. The past few years have seen significant research resources being applied to the creation of intelligent campuses, which have moved into unchartered waters. The Intelligent Campus 2030 report is being released at a propitious moment and brings together the thoughts of Huawei, industry scholars, and experts on the future of intelligent campuses.

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept, delivered a speech at the conference. "For over three decades, Huawei has been unwaveringly in its pursuit of developing future technologies, cementing the company in its current position today as a global leading provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices," said Michael Ma. He continued to state that Huawei's research team held more than 50 sessions of seminars to communicate with upwards of 100 scholars, partners, and research institutes in the industry, whose forward-looking thoughts are summarized in the Intelligent Campus 2030 report. "We hope this report will be a beacon for intelligent campus development and construction worldwide. Huawei looks forward to working with global customers and partners to open a new chapter for intelligent campus development."

Kevin Su, CEO of Huawei Campus Team, delivered a keynote speech at the conference. He said, "As humans, we have an innate desire to explore the future. Huawei pools the wisdom of partners to draw a blueprint for future intelligent campuses." According to Kevin Su, Huawei believes that an intelligent campus will be a mix of the physical, digital, and human spaces, and a self-evolving system that is fully intelligent, people-centric, and sustainable. "Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every campus for pervasive intelligence," said Kevin Su.

Based on the insights into and practices of global intelligent campuses, this report proposes a far-sighted definition of future intelligent campus along with visions for its advancement. It outlines five trends that affect intelligent campus development, systematically depicts 10 typical future scenarios, and defines six key technical features of future intelligent campuses for the first time. Innovatively, the report proposes a unique reference architecture for the intelligent campus and 22 quantitative indicators to predict the prospects of intelligent campuses, guiding their implementation and construction.

Huawei invited several notable speakers to share their thoughts and expectations for the future of intelligent campuses at the Intelligent Campus 2030 Forum, including Ding Lieyun, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Peter Nijkamp, a fellow of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences and Academia Europaea, and Norman Sze, the Vice Chair of Deloitte China.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to prioritize the core concept of "aggregating partners and succeeding through data and AI". Huawei will strengthen the "Partner + Huawei" system and deepen cooperation with tens of thousands of partners. By doing the above, Huawei aims to assist customers in achieving greater success in their digital and intelligent transformation, and to jointly create, share, and enjoy new value in the digital and intelligent world.

Find more information about the Intelligent Campus 2030 report: https://www.huawei.com/cn/giv/intelligent-campus-2030

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367067/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367069/2.jpg