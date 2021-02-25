Hubilo Raises $23.5m to Redefine the Future of Event

- Hubilo's platform is growing exponentially, with over 50% month-over-month growth this past year

- Its global customer list includes the United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens

- Hubilo to invest in strengthening its product and design teams in India and building out its US and Europe-based go-to-market teams

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo, the global virtual and hybrid events platform, has announced a $23.5 million Series A investment led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, alongside several industry experts and luminaries, including John Thompson, Chairman of the Board at Microsoft, and Chris Schagen, Former CMO at Contentful. This funding comes just months after Hubilo's $4.5 million seed round in November 2020. It is a reflection of the exponential growth in Hubilo's business and investor belief in Hubilo's vision for a category that represents the largest fraction of marketing budgets globally.

Exactly a year ago, Hubilo witnessed its revenue as a successful in-person events company begin to collapse as the pandemic took hold. Hubilo rose to the challenge by doubling down on its virtual events platform, adding hundreds of features in less than a month to support the needs of the largest and most demanding conferences in the world. As a result, Hubilo has emerged as one of the leading platforms serving the high end of the corporate virtual events and trade show market, growing its revenue by 50% month-over-month since enrolling the first customer for its virtual events platform in April 2020.

CMOs widely acknowledge that Covid-19 has permanently disrupted the event landscape. Virtual events are now a key part of how businesses connect with their customers, attracting a far broader set of attendees and speakers than physical events. There's also an increased sense of urgency around ensuring that physical events become hybrid with a digital overlay that brings the benefits of virtual events to the physical world. Hubilo is at the forefront of this transition and plans to build on its momentum by expanding its leadership teams globally, with new offices in San Francisco and London and a rapid build-out of its sales, marketing and customer success teams out of those offices. The Series A funding will also help accelerate the development of Hubilo's platform. In the next few months, Hubilo plans on rolling out several features that will enable stronger attendee engagement and new monetization opportunities for organizers.

Hubilo has already hosted more than a million attendees on its platform - without the all too common "Zoom fatigue". Organizers see increased attendee engagement through built-in networking features, including meeting tables, private rooms, meeting schedules, and gamification features such as leaderboards. Organizers also love the one-click integration with existing go-to-market platforms including HubSpot, SalesForce and Marketo, enabling them to demonstrate ROI through event data integrated with their existing workflows.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO at Hubilo, says. "Our strategy, product features and platform intelligence are expanding the possibilities of what is achievable in the events space, and we're continually delivering greater value for event organizers, sponsors and other stakeholders. We're excited to welcome our investors onboard as we begin this next phase of global expansion."

Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners US, added, "In our research, some of the most demanding customers worldwide made it clear that Hubilo was their trusted partner in both these categories, virtual and hybrid. We are delighted to lead Hubilo's Series A funding and use Lightspeed's global resources to support their exponential growth."

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners India, further added "As Hubilo's first institutional backers, we are extremely pleased to welcome new world-class investors and board members to the team as we shift into an even higher gear to dominate virtual and hybrid events in a world that is emerging out of the pandemic."

In March 2021, over 4000 marketing professionals, 40 CMOs and 400 event industry professionals from around the world will come together for Hubilo's two-day Restart 2021 virtual event to build a more vital collective understanding of the power of experiential digital events and their benefits.

About Hubilo :

Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo is building out the world's most comprehensive digital platform to help businesses strengthen their relationships with their customers and partners through virtual and hybrid events.

About Lightspeed Venture Partners :

Lightspeed is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, and Health sectors. Since 2000, Lightspeed has backed entrepreneurs and helped build companies of tomorrow, including Snap, AppDynamics, Affirm, OYO, Nutanix, Byju's, and Udaan. Lightspeed and its affiliates currently manage more than $10 Billion across the global Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in India, Silicon Valley, Israel, China, Southeast Asia and Europe.

