HUL's Boost expands its footprint in India

The brand to enter the Western, Northern and Eastern regions of the country

Boost TVC with Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-YiJq4Xj_c

GURUGRAM AND MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), today announced the expansion of Boost, one of India's leading nourishing beverage in chocolate flavour, into the Western, Northern and Eastern regions of the country. An iconic brand, Boost is widely enjoyed by kids given its 'Great Taste' of chocolate, benefit of 3X stamina and energy - by the virtue of a formulation consisting of 17 essential nutrients, and legacy of association with leading Indian sports personalities.

Stemming from the success of the nourishing beverage in the South over decades, the market expansion reaffirms and further supports the brand's purpose of unleashing the winner in kids across India. The brand narrative, 'Play A Bigger Game', which goes beyond the motivation to tackle everyday challenges and aims to enable kids to take on the bigger and tougher opponents in the real world, will drive the geographic growth story.

Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President, Integration and Business Head - ‎HUL said, "Boost has a long-standing legacy in the southern market, and we are excited to be taking this journey forward across all regions of the Indian households. There is a tremendous market opportunity in the milk-rich regions for Boost to establish and eventually lead the category. We are looking forward to embarking on a successful journey for Boost pan India."

As a part of the comprehensive communication outreach, the much-loved TVC with Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli preparing a young kid to #PlayABiggerGame in his own unique style will be on air across regional and national media in Hindi and Marathi. The brand will also continue to convey its purpose of unleashing the winner in kids, through its platform, Boostcamp.com, a website democratizing cricket learning, where aspiring kids can learn skill on various aspects of the game directly from the champions.

Boost will be available in stores and leading e-commerce platforms pan India.

About Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.

