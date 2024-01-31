HUMAN CAPABILITY INITIATIVE CONVENES POWERHOUSE LINE-UP OF SPEAKERS FOR EXPERT-LED PLATFORM IN RIYADH

150+ prominent speakers encompassing government officials, business & education leaders, entrepreneurs and experts will convene in Riyadh for the Human Capability Initiative

The breadth of high-level speakers and 6000+ global attendees demonstrate the collective impetus to unleash human capabilities potential through fostering intellectual dialogue in Riyadh.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) is thrilled to announce key speakers for its forthcoming event taking place from the 28th – 29th February, 2024. Bringing together luminaries from diverse sectors and backgrounds, these eminent industry leaders and experts will spearhead dynamic discussions centred around Human Capability Development (HCD) to prepare individuals for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Held under the patronage of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) Committee, HCI is the first-ever global co-operative platform dedicated to unifying the international efforts and enrich the global dialogue on the challenges and opportunities for developing human capabilities.

The challenges posed by the future of work are complex and multifaceted, requiring innovative solutions that extend beyond traditional approaches. HCI's primary objective is to stimulate discussion that proactively addresses these challenges, equipping individuals with the essential skills for success, and cultivating resilience and adaptability in the contemporary workforce, which faces a continually changing professional environment.

The CEO of HCDP, Engineer Anas AlMudaifer, commented:

"HCI reflects Saudi Arabia's vital role as a global convenor to unleash human capabilities potential to drive progress and prosperity, not just within our borders, but across the globe. We are honored to welcome the world's leading minds to HCI, bringing together the expertise and ingenuity we need today to drive future readiness. HCI's speaker line-up showcases the collective impetus across sectors to contribute to a sustainable global agenda that pioneers solutions for human capability development. Through collaborative dialogue, the insights and collaborations born here will ripple outwards, leaving a lasting impact and helping create a better tomorrow for all."

Speakers announced today include:

Government officials, international organization representatives:

His Excellency Khalid AlFalih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Ahmed AlRajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Yousef Al Benyan, Minister of Education of Saudi Arabia

Dr. Fadia Saadah, Regional Director – Human Development, MENA, The World Bank

Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills, OECD

Dr. Sobhi Tawil, Director, Future of Learning & Innovation, Education Sector, UNESCO

Anil Soni, CEO, WHO Foundation

Private sector and business leaders:

Gregory Case , CEO, AON

, CEO, AON Dominic Barton , Chairman, Rio Tinto & LeapFrog Investments

, Chairman, Rio Tinto & LeapFrog Investments Justina Nixon-Sintil , Chief Impact Officer, IBM

, Chief Impact Officer, IBM Jeff Maggioncalda, President & CEO, Coursera

Olivier Sabella, Vice President, LinkedIn

Dr. Michael Fraccaro, Chief People Officer, Mastercard

Elaine Arden , Group Chief Human Resources Officer, HSBC

, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, HSBC Laurence Moroney, AI Lead, Google

Academics and intellectuals:

Dr. Santiago Iñiguez, President, IE University

Professor Soumitra Dutta, Dean, Said Business School, University of Oxford

Professor Andreas Cangellaris, Founding President, NEOM University

Professor Naoko Ishii, EVP & Director – Center for Global Commons, The University of Tokyo

Education, training and entrepreneurship experts:

Sharmia Chetty , CEO of Duke CE

, CEO of Duke CE Dr. Kai Roemmelt, CEO, Udacity

Allan E. Goodman, CEO, Institute of International Education

Jonathan Ortmans, President, Global Entrepreneurship Network

Convening at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in the vibrant city of Riyadh, the prominent speakers will share knowledge and ideas with 6000+ global attendees in a diverse and stimulating program featuring panels, keynotes and fireside chats on a range of important and timely topics to shape the global agenda on human capability development.

