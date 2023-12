IBSAT-2023 Application Deadline Extended to December 20

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the challenges faced by applicants in completing the necessary documentation, the ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced an extension of the application deadline for IBSAT-2023. The new closing date is December 20, 2023, providing an additional 4 days beyond the initial deadline of December 16, 2023.

IBSAT-2023 Overview

Exam Dates

IBSAT-2023 is scheduled for December 23 and 24, 2023.

Digital Advantage

The 2-hour computer-based proctored online test offers flexibility, allowing candidates to take the test from anywhere.

The test comprises four sections:

Verbal Ability (50 questions) Reading Comprehension (30 questions) Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions) Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation (30 questions)

One Application, 9 Campuses: Simplifying Admissions | Scholarships

A single IBSAT application provides access to all nine IBS campuses.

Total 500 merit scholarships worth Rs 2 lakhs each offered from the IBSAT 2023 23rd and 24th Test dates.

Placement Records 2023: Excellence in Careers

IBS campuses maintain an impressive placement record, with over 96% of students securing placements annually.

Graduates find opportunities in diverse sectors, both nationally and internationally.

Why Choose IBS:

Case-based learning facilitated by experienced faculty from academia and industry.

The curriculum integrates practical skills, IT lab facilities, and industry-relevant certifications.

The Career Management Centre connects students with a vast network of over 1,000 actively participating companies.

Apply Now for a Management Career:

With just a few days remaining, seize the opportunity to apply for IBSAT-2023 and unlock pathways to MBA excellence.

For applications and additional information, visit ibsinda.org

Prospective candidates are encouraged to take full advantage of this extended opportunity. Don't miss the chance to embark on your journey towards MBA excellence with ICFAI Business School.

Contact:

ICFAI Business School Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: [email protected]

