IBSAT 2025: Last Call for Applications!

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The final date to register for the IBSAT 2025 exam is Friday, December 19th. Registered students must download their admit card and select their preferred test slot for either December 27th or December 28th. This single test opens the door to 9 prestigious IBS Campuses and an opportunity to get a Rs 2 Lakh scholarship for the top 500 students.

IBSAT 2025 - MBA Entrance Exam

IBS Campuses cultivate an inclusive environment, with near 50% gender diversity and high geographical diversity. The program offers a comprehensive learning experience featuring a 14-Week Internship, 100% Case-Based Teaching, and exposure to industry-relevant tools like Bloomberg, SAP, and SPSS. Specializations are available in Finance, Marketing, Operations, HR, and IT Systems, with special electives in subjects like Business Analytics, Supply Chain Management, and many more.

Placements for 2025 were strong, with the Highest International Placement at Rs 41.40 LPA and the Highest National Placement at Rs 22.0 LPA The Top 10% at IBS Hyderabad achieved a package of Rs 13.70 LPA contributing to a near 95% placement rate across all campuses. Top recruiters include: Deloitte, Barclays, JP Morgan, HDFC Bank, EY, Wipro, HCL, and more. For complete information visit https://ibsindia.org/final-placements.

Along with the regular subjects, all campuses have clubs for academic, sports, and cultural activities, which help students to attain the skills needed to become tomorrow's business leaders. Currently, a good number of CXOs in business are from the IBS Alumni network. As per LinkedIn, nearly 40% of alumni are in senior manager roles, and 10% are working in international positions. With over 75,000 alumni, we are one of the biggest contributors to the Indian economy in the last 30 years—a testament to the institute's founder's dream.

IBS Hyderabad, with its AACSB Accreditation, is among the selected 27 B-Schools in India and part of the global 6% that have achieved this recognition. Its in-house Case Research Center (CRC) wins prestigious case awards every year. The CRC was ranked the second-best case research center globally, after Harvard, by the Case Impact Index 2024.

To know more about IBS MBA/PGPM 2026-28 Admissions visit www.ibsindia.org

