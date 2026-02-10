ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection Process For MBA/PGPM 2026-28 | 2-Year Full Time Program

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The selection process is scheduled for Feb 14th-22nd at IBS Hyderabad campus, for the 9 campuses located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. With more than 30 years of excellence in management education, all campuses offer programs in Finance/Marketing/HR/Operations and IT Systems. Over 75,000+ Alumni successfully started their corporate careers with ICFAI Business School (IBS) and nearly 40% are now in senior management roles and 10% are in international roles.

SP - IBS - MBA/PGPM Admissions 2026

The success of ICFAI Business School (IBS) is majorly attributed to its case-based teaching, use of industry ready softwares like SAP, Bloomberg, 14-week internship and domain specific clubs giving students an opportunity to learn practically and excel in their early careers. The IBS Case Research Center (CRC) is now globally ranked as the 3rd best in case impact analysis only after Harvard and INSEAD.

Decoding the Selection Process

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection Process is designed to identify candidates with their potential to study and contribute to corporates, it`s not an elimination round, all the candidates get a good opportunity to speak and express their thoughts clearly.

The selection process consists of

Micro Presentation: Candidates choose a random topic from 100 given choices and in a minute, prepare a short, immediate presentation. The overall process is designed for 3 minutes. Personal Interview: Candidates' profile, goals, and suitability for the program are given importance.

Few Tips to Crack the Selection Process

Drawing from the experiences of successful candidates, here are the strategies one needs to excel in the selection process.

For the Micro Presentation:

Structure is Key: Divide the speech into an Introduction, 2-3 Core Points, and a Conclusion. This shows clarity of thought.

speech into an Introduction, 2-3 Core Points, and a Conclusion. This shows clarity of thought. Confidence Over Content: While facts matter, the panel observes students' body language, eye contact, and voice modulation.

body language, eye contact, and voice modulation. The '30-Second' Rule: Spend the first 30 seconds grabbing attention with a strong hook or a relevant statistic.

For the Personal Interview:

Know Your 'Why': Be crystal clear about the reason to pursue an MBA and why ICFAI Business School (IBS) is the preferred destination.

to pursue an MBA and why ICFAI Business School (IBS) is preferred destination. Connect the Dots: Relating past academic or work experience to the future career goals.

past academic or work experience to future career goals. Stay Updated: Be well-versed in current affairs and industry trends, as the panel often test students' awareness of the business world.

Student Testimonials: The Path to Success

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) selection process is widely recognized for its encouraging and professional atmosphere, designed to put candidates at ease. For Aditi, a graduate of National Post Graduate College, Lucknow, this support began long before she stepped onto campus. Applying with her NMAT score, she received exceptional faculty guidance through messaging and WhatsApp, ensuring she felt prepared. This personalized mentorship transformed the Micro Presentation and Personal Interview into a smooth, straightforward experience.

Similarly, Archana leveraged the process to shift from an accounting background toward a career in HR. By attending expert briefings on campus, she gained valuable institutional insights that improved her interest in the program.

More from the selection process page https://ibsindia.org/StudentTestimonials/selectionprocess.html

Applications are open till Feb 14th with valid CAT / XAT / NMAT by GMAC™ / GMAT™ scores.

Apply Now https://bit.ly/45PIMhw

For more information, visit: ibsindia.org

Contact Information

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Phone: 040-23440963 (5 lines) | Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77

Email: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890767/SP_IBS_MBA_Admissions.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/5688894/IBS_Logo.jpg