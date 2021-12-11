IBSAT2021 coming to a closure soon

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBSAT; the competitive exam aspirants need to take for qualifying to enter ICFAI Business School (IBS) for the 2-year full-time MBA/PGPM program/Ph.D. program is one of the most appeared for competitive exams right now in India alongside the other top management school exams and the dates of application submission for the same are closing soon. If you are confident and prepared well to take the test, then don't wait till the last moment and without wasting any more time, apply right away. 1 Exam, 9 choices for campuses spread across the country offering excellence in management curriculum, education and proving excellent placement and training since last 25years, ICFAI Business School (IBS) stands to be one of your wise choices for the one who wants to take their professional career to yet another level.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has recently made quite a buzz when Business Today in its survey and declaration for the top business schools in India announced ICFAI Business School (IBS) ranked as 12th among the private management institutions across India and 5th in the South Zone. To add more stars to its reputation Ministry of Education through NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) has also recognized ICFAI Business School (IBS) as one of the top 25 management institutions in India in a survey which evaluated both government and private institutions. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been doing a commendable job in providing world-class education and training to the students and shaping an amazing future for them progressively over the last few 25years.

The MBA/PGPM course curriculum is something that has to be improvised and changed under the changing trend and requirements of the corporate and government sector and ICFAI Business School (IBS) does this just perfectly in keeping the appropriate sync with the ongoing work culture and demand of the real world. Whether the students are freshmen out of undergraduate school or folks with work experience, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a lot to offer when it comes to learning and adding holistic lift to their overall profile. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a very dynamic academic syllabus that enables the students the scopes of learning management theories and on the job of practices at a parallel pace. The 2 years of full-time MBA/PGPM is jam packed with a 14week long summer internship program which starts within just a few weeks after the classes commence in the very first year, followed by continuous and rigorous case study-based learning. While the summer internship needs the student to be recruited into ongoing real-time projects of various MNCs across the country, thereby working alongside the client's team; reporting his/her work to the project manager and compiling his/ her project work being incomplete communication and vigilance of the project manager and the assigned mentor from the institution, on the other hand, case study method teaching triggers immense comprehension and reasoning skills in students about analyzing a business situation and providing solution towards the problem or crisis.

Case method teaching in ICFAI Business School (IBS) has lately gained a lot of popularity and has successfully made a unique place for the institution. The B School holds immense pride in having a library and resources of case method material and propaganda which has no parallel to any other institution across India. The students are assigned to case studies either on an individual basis or a small or large group based on the mentors' protocol which is carefully been kept flexible to make the scopes of learning and action broader. Once the case study is been assigned the students are expected to do a thorough analysis and depending on the need of the case develops solution/ example/ learning etc. and there further presents the same in a classroom format or takes it to a group discussion and reasoning as to how instructed by their guide. The continuous case method teaching alongside the other required course curriculum sharpens the analytical, decision-making, and problem-solving skills of the students to another level and prepares them undoubtedly to be a very desirable candidate to the corporates.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a few client tie-ups across various industries for yet another very unique process which can be called customized industrial training. This is a part of the program for which only those students become eligible who are recruited in those particular companies in the placement process. This fragment of the MBA/PGPM program is designed in cooperation with the corporate collaborations of ICFAI Business School (IBS), wherein they train the students thoroughly before joining the companies as permanent employees. It has proved out to be a great investment and a win-win situation for both the companies and the students, as the companies save a lot of time and money in the initial probationary period and training recruits and students gain a lot of knowledge, confidence, and learning about the company which they would be joining shortly.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) in a nutshell is providing and management course which just does not add weight to the resume of its students, but equips them with learning and knowledge which would stay with them in their persona and attitude forever.

