ICFAI Business School (IBS) Announces IBSAT 2020 MBA Entrance Exam For Students Seeking Admission For MBA Courses

HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like every year, ICFAI Business School (IBS) announced the entrance exam for MBA/PGPM courses. The exam will be taking place on the 26th and 27th of December 2020. All students who are looking to enroll in the MBA/PGPM courses offered by the institution need to make note of the date and appear for their entrance exam. Students can get their hands on the application form via online or from the nearest marketing office branches but in the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is advised to apply online.

To initiate the process of appearing for the exam, students need to fill-up the IBSAT form. The online registration form is available on IBS official website, https://www.ibsindia.org. The registration process is completely hassle free and therefore students will be able to submit the form easily. All they need to do is put in their details in the form correctly. Once this step is complete, they will be directed to the payment page. Here students will have to make payment of the requisite amount. Upon the completion of the process, the candidates appearing for the exam will receive a confirmation on their email ID that they have provided in their form. Within a few days of this, students will receive a hard copy of the IBSAT Bulletin. This will carry all the information that the students will need to appear for the exams.

At ICFAI Business School (IBS) it is understood that students might have several queries. To help them with their question, ICFAI Business School (IBS) will be providing all the applicants IBSAT 2020 bulletin. This will carry all the information needed for the IBSAT entrance exam. Students can also get this bulletin from the ICFAI Business School (IBS) marketing office nearest to them. The application cost of IBSAT 2020 is INR 1800 only.

IBSAT 2020 will be conducted for those students who are planning to pursue management education. Therefore, to appear for this exam, they need to meet the following criteria. Students need to graduate in any discipline, securing at least 50% in their graduation. Students with a score below the said marks are not eligible to apply. It is necessary that the medium of instruction in their graduation is English. In case students fail to meet the English medium criteria for their graduation, then they are requested to provide their score from other competitive exams such as TOEFL or, IELTS or NELT exams that will be by the 31st May 2021. In case the students have not completed their graduation and are still in the final year of their graduation, then they too will be allowed to apply for the exam. However, the students who fall under this category have to meet all the requirements of their graduation courses which will include their assignments, viva and practical examination before 31st May 2021.

Admission for the said courses will remain provisional until students meet their graduation requirement for the IBSAT 2020 entrance examination. The last date for providing graduation proof will be November 1st, 2021. Therefore students who are planning to pursue the course from ICFAI Business School (IBS) through the IBSAT 2020 entrance exam have to prepare to meet with all the given criteria. Only then will they be able to sit for the examination. Once they have cleared the entrance, they will be invited for the GDPI and will be selected for one of the 9 campuses of IBS based on their merit and choice.

About IBSAT

IBSAT 2020 is an aptitude test which is conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. This is a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam question will be in multiple-choice question formats with no negative marking. It will be a 2 hours exam and through this entrance exam, the following ability of the applicants will be tested such as - Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation.

About ICFAI Business School (IBS)

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a B-school that was established in the year 1995. Since inception, this education institution has dedicated itself to imparting the best quality business education to students across India with an august intention of ensuring that students who dream to make a career in the field of business management should get all the resources and means they need to fulfill those aspirations. From infrastructure and faculty to extra-curricular activities and placements, students are offered the best of everything so that they can have all-round development. The faculties here put constant effort to make sure that students learn the trick of the trade they want to proceed into and turn into future leaders.

