Mastering Management Education in Real-Time: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) Approach to Case-Based Learning

ICFAI Business School (IBS) with second largest CASE repository in their arsenal globally, empowers management students with real-world insights through Case-Based Learning

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad, emphasizes a practical, case-based learning approach. This method is highlighted by the institution's Case Research Center (CRC), which was ranked second globally by the Case Centre's Impact Index 2024, placing it just behind Harvard.

CASE Based Learning - MBA - PGPM

The CRC's international impact is significant, with its case studies being used by nearly 900 institutions across 90 countries. This real-time approach is integrated directly into the curriculum, requiring MBA/PGPM students to analyze over 240 cases on average to build their decision-making skills and increase their placement opportunities.

Case-based learning in MBA and PGPM courses helps students gain practical insights and problem-solving skills by analyzing real business scenarios. It's a key differentiator that makes the Best B Schools in India stand out for producing industry-ready leaders.

IBS Hyderabad holds AACSB accreditation, a distinction achieved by only 24 business schools in India and just 6% of business schools worldwide. For the 2025 placements, the average salary for the top 10% of students is 13.7 LPA, and for the top 25%, it is above 10 LPA.

For other campuses, the highest international placement offered was 41.40 LPA, and the highest national placement was 22.0 LPA. Thanks to rigorous placement training, a 14-week internship, and networking with over 1,000 companies, all campuses achieved placement rates above 90%. Recruiters are majorly from the BFSI, IT services, Consulting, GCCs, Retail, and other sectors. For more information visit ibsindia.org/finalplacements .

Admission to the MBA/PGPM programs is conducted through the IBSAT 2025 entrance exam, which serves as a single application for admission to IBS Hyderabad and its eight other campuses located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

IBSAT 2025 Application and Test Information

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has opened applications for its 2025 management programs at IBS Hyderabad and its eight other campuses. Candidates can apply for the IBSAT 2025 exam through both online and offline channels, with more details available at ibsindia.org. The IBSAT 2025 exam is scheduled for December 27 and 28, 2025, and will be conducted as a remotely proctored test, allowing candidates to take it from the comfort of their homes. The exam will last 120 minutes and contain 140 questions. It is designed to be user-friendly with two significant advantages: there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, and there are no sectional time limits, allowing candidates to manage their time across the entire test.

To download the application brochure use this link https://general.ibsindia.org/mba-pgpm/images/IBSAT2025-Official_Brochure.pdf

With a 30-year legacy of excellence in management education, ICFAI Business School (IBS), founded in 1995, along with this approach has shaped more than 75,000 graduates, 10% of whom are working in global roles and nearly 40% of whom hold senior management positions. Visit www.ibsindia.org for more information

Contact Us:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77

E-mail: [email protected]

