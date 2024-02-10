ICFAI Business School (IBS) to commence selection process for MBA/PGPM Program

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICFAI Business School (IBS) gears up to conduct its Group Discussion and Personal Interview sessions as part of the selection process for its MBA/PGPM program at the IBS Hyderabad campus.

Following the successful administration of the IBSAT2023 on December 23rd and 24th, 2023, prospective applicants who have qualified for the test now face the next stage: the rigorous Selection Process. To prepare candidates for this pivotal phase, ICFAI Business School (IBS) conducted Selection Briefings across more than 70 cities in India, ensuring that aspirants are well informed and equipped for the forthcoming selection process.

Scheduled to run from February 10th to February 18th, 2024, the Selection Process encompasses both Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Applicants who cleared the IBSAT2023 are advised to secure their preferred date and time slot for the GD and PI rounds, to be held exclusively at the IBS Hyderabad Campus. Additionally, applicants exempted from IBSAT based on their CAT, GMAT™, XAT, and NMAT by GMAC™ scores are extended the same privilege.

Participation in the selection process serves as the sole gateway for admission into any of the esteemed IBS campuses. Prospective students, along with their accompanying parents, gain invaluable insights into the IBS academic ethos, infrastructure, and faculty expertise, directly engaging with Campus Directors and senior faculty members during seminars and briefings.

The Personal Interview segment offers a platform for face-to-face interaction, enabling assessors to evaluate candidates comprehensively. Beyond academic acumen, attributes such as personality, presentation skills, communication prowess, presence of mind, body language, confidence, and attitude are scrutinized, aligning with the multifaceted demands of MBA/PGPM education.

Similarly, the Group Discussion segment serves as a crucible wherein candidates are evaluated across various parameters, including subject knowledge, academic track record, and leadership aptitude. The GD fosters an environment conducive to showcasing candidates' analytical and interpersonal skills, thereby fostering a competitive yet collaborative atmosphere.

Notably, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is proud to announce scholarships worth Rs 10 crore for students selected for the class of 2024-26 based on their performance in the IBSAT Test held on December 23rd and 24th, 2023. These scholarships, awarded under various categories, serve as a testament to IBS's commitment to fostering academic excellence and accessibility.

For further inquiries, prospective candidates are encouraged to reach out to the nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office or visit https://ibsindia.org/.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ICFAI Business School

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: [email protected]

