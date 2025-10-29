ICHORtec and Johns Hopkins University Expand Collaboration to Enhance CRISPR Gene Editing Specificity Using Quantum FMB® Technology

BERLIN and BALTIMORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHORtec GmbH is pleased to announce an expanded research collaboration with the laboratory of Professor Gregory A. Newby in the Department of Genetic Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This partnership, aligned with the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ) 2025, leverages ICHORtec's proprietary Quantum Fluorimetry of Molecular Binding (Q-FMB®) technology to advance the precision of CRISPR guide RNA (gRNA) design and evaluation, minimizing off-target effects in gene editing therapies.

The collaboration centers on ICHORtec's Quantum FMB® platform, a groundbreaking tool that directly measures changes in free energy (ΔG), the critical parameter governing molecular interactions in biological systems. As demonstrated in ICHORtec's peer-reviewed publication in PLOS ONE (August 16, 2024), Q-FMB® quantifies free energy changes through fluorescence spectra analysis of molecular probes, enabling precise differentiation of perfect DNA duplexes from those with single-nucleotide mismatches. This quantum-mechanics-based approach addresses a longstanding need in molecular research by providing direct ΔG measurements, which are essential for assessing gRNA binding specificity.

By combining ICHORtec's cutting-edge Q-FMB® technology with Johns Hopkins' expertise in genetic medicine, the partnership aims to set a new standard for precision in CRISPR applications. "We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, utilizing Quantum FMB® to push the boundaries of CRISPR gene editing precision," said Uwe Korth, CEO of ICHORtec GmbH. "This partnership, aligned with IYQ 2025, underscores our commitment to applying quantum principles to solve critical challenges in molecular science. We are delighted that Q-FMB® technology generates significant cost and time savings while advancing the safety of gene editing."

In addition to its focus on gene editing, ICHORtec plans to launch diagnostic testing for Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) soon, further expanding the applications of Q-FMB® technology to address pressing global health challenges.

About ICHORtec GmbH

ICHORtec GmbH, based in Berlin and Düren, Germany, was established in 2020. Focusing on next-generation molecular science, ICHORtec collaborates with leading institutions, including the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research, and receives funding from the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund. For more details, please visit www.ichortec.com.

