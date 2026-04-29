iFOREX Lists on London Stock Exchange, Supporting Focus Across Global and Indian Markets

LONDON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX today announced its recent admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker IFRX, at a market valuation of approximately £43.3 million. This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's long-term growth strategy and supports its continued expansion across international markets, including a growing focus on India.

With over 30 years of experience in the online trading industry, iFOREX has established a strong global presence built on proprietary technology, consistent innovation, and disciplined risk management. The Company continues to deliver advanced trading solutions alongside a high standard of client support, designed to meet the evolving needs of retail traders in dynamic markets.

Through its proprietary web-based and mobile trading platforms, iFOREX provides access to over 900 financial instruments, including foreign exchange, commodities, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. The Company continuously enhances its technology and product offering to deliver a seamless, secure, and efficient trading experience for its global client base.

India represents an increasingly important market for iFOREX, supported by a rapidly growing base of digitally engaged traders and rising interest in global financial markets. The Company aims to strengthen its presence by offering localized support, tailored educational resources, and technology-driven solutions aligned with the needs of Indian traders.

The Company's admission to the London Stock Exchange enhances its visibility and credibility as a global fintech provider, focusing on investing in platform development, optimizing client experience, and scaling its international operations to support long-term growth.

"Our listing on the London Stock Exchange represents an important milestone in iFOREX's evolution as a global trading provider," said Itai Sadeh, Chief Executive Officer of iFOREX. "We see significant potential in the Indian market, driven by strong demand for digital trading solutions and increasing participation in global markets. We remain committed to expanding our presence in India while continuing to invest in technology, innovation, and client experience."

iFOREX will continue to monitor market developments, adapt its offering to the needs of traders across different regions, and focus on delivering reliable services, transparent trading conditions, and long-term value to its clients and stakeholders.

Find out more here: iFOREX Website

This press release is intended solely for media use. It is not meant for individual investors and does not contain personal advice or recommendations.

