iHerb Announces Major Global Delivery Expansion

PASADENA, California, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is expanding its global availability to 23 additional countries, one of the largest expansions in the company's history. This is in addition to the 165 countries and territories iHerb already serves.

The newly served countries are Algeria, Anguilla, Benin, Bhutan, Bonaire, Cameroon, Djibouti, Falkland Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Republic of Guinea, Kiribati, Malawi, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sao Tome And Principe, Eswatini (Swaziland), Tonga, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uganda. Many people in these countries live in rural communities, far away from where they could find retailers selling health, beauty, and natural products.

"We are pleased to offer earth's best selection of natural products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience, to customers in these countries, who, until now, had difficulty accessing these crucial products iHerb provides," says iHerb Logistics COO Miriee Chang. "We are happy to now serve 188 countries and territories and look forward to serving even more in the future."

"It is especially important during the global COVID pandemic that everyone has equal ability to help improve their health and quality of life," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "iHerb is proud to empower wellness worldwide."

iHerb's expanded availability is offered in partnership with global delivery company DHL Express.

iHerb has invested extensively in offering the best overall value in the world for more than 30,000 quality brand name natural products, shipped directly from our state-of-the-art climate controlled facilities. Our expanded availability further demonstrates iHerb's commitment to quality, customer experience, and delivering health and wellness products safely to where our customers live.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in over 150 countries. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.iherb.com



SOURCE iHerb