iHerb Commits US $100 Million Investment in Russia to Better Serve Russian Communities

PASADENA, California, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is committing US $100 million in Russia within the next two years to better serve Russian communities we have been privileged to support for many years.

This commitment will include a variety of areas such as exporting Russian products, partnerships with Russian logistics companies, expansion of our technology development center, and the building of robotic fulfillment centers. Such investments will enable vital health and personal care products to arrive at our customers' homes more quickly and efficiently in furtherance of iHerb's mission.

"We are committed to our mission of offering our global customer base the earth's best selection of available natural products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "I am confident that this investment will get us closer to our mission and what we offer to our valued customers in Russia."

iHerb's renewed commitment in Russia builds on our already strong relationship with valued local customers and further demonstrates iHerb's determination to do its part to continue in helping bolster Russia's economy, both at the local and national levels.

iHerb has invested extensively in offering the best overall value in the world for more than 30,000 quality brand name natural products, shipped directly from our state of the art climate controlled facilities. Our expanded investment in Russia further demonstrates iHerb's commitment to quality, customer experience, and delivering health and wellness products safely to where our customers live and work.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/

