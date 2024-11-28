DEHRADUN, India, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), India's largest training centre affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Dehradun today. This centre aims to provide comprehensive hospitality skills courses, catering to professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their career prospects. With a prime focus on vocational training, IIHS is dedicated to bridging the skill gap and empowering individuals in the thriving hospitality industry.

IIHM INSTITUTE OF HOSPITALITY SKILLS (IIHS) OPENS ITS TRAINING CENTRE IN DEHRADUN

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), one of the most globally recognized Institutes of Hospitality and Hotel Management, has been operating for over 30 years. With 20 centres in 4 countries and over 8000 students, IIHM has signed MOUs with over 70 countries, offering students global opportunities. IIHM's recognition as the recipient of the Training Partner Award for Highest Training Centre Affiliation solidified its commitment to the Skill India and THSC initiatives, leading to the establishment of IIHS.

IIHS is an ambitious project aimed at establishing skill centres across India to bridge the job gap between the hospitality industry and the youth. By providing THSC recognized short courses, IIHS creates professionals who are readily accepted by the rapidly growing Hospitality and Tourism industry. IIHS plans to open 100 centres nationwide within the next two years, with a mission to educate 100,000 young unemployed professionals and help them join the hospitality industry.

On the occasion, Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, said, "Opening the IIHS Dehradun was a dream project for us. Dehradun, being one of the most iconic tourist destinations in the country, had to have a centre to facilitate skill training for the students in and around, making them ready for the hospitality industry. In this process, the children of Dehradun will now be getting hospitality courses affiliated with the Government of India's Skill India mission. We are collaborating with Skill India and THSC to train hundreds of skilled hospitality workers across the country."

The launch of IIHS Dehradun was graced by Education and Industry Stalwarts such as Mr Dinesh Bartwal, Principal, Doon International School, Mr Sandeep Sharma, Hotel Manager, Lemon Tree Premier Rishikesh, Mr Rahul Kumar, Director Human Resources, Six Senses Vana, Mr Deepak Sharma, Hotel Manager, Red Fox Dehradun and many more.

IIHS offers a wide range of courses to meet the diverse needs of aspiring hospitality professionals, including:

Diploma Course in Luxury Hotel and Hospitality Operations - 1 year, with placement opportunities (for 12th pass-outs only)

- 1 year, with placement opportunities (for 12th pass-outs only) Diploma Course in Kitchen Operations - 9 months + 3 months Internship

- 9 months + 3 months Internship Diploma Course in Bar & Beverage - 3 months + 3 months Internship

- 3 months + 3 months Internship Other course options - 6 months + 3 months Internship

Eligibility criteria require individuals to be Class 10 or 12 pass-outs.

Additionally, IIHS offers short-term skill-based programs focusing on various hotel operations aspects. These programs cover areas such as service staff ethics, the art of cooking, baking, concierge services, front-office operations, housekeeping, food and beverage services, bar and beverage management, kitchen assistance, bell desk services, and more. Courses also include essential topics like FSSAI regulations, safety training, and overall management skills. IIHS promotes the Accreditation of Prior Learning (APL) to recognize and build upon existing knowledge and experience.

IIHS certifications are recognized by Government organizations, including the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and Skill India, providing students with an edge in the job market.

The IIHM has been leading the way in hospitality education, offering world-class programs that prepare students for dynamic hospitality industry careers. With a focus on practical experience, technology, sustainability, and wellness trends, IIHM graduates are well-equipped for the future of hospitality. IIHS extends this forward-looking education methodology to a vast number of aspiring students.

IIHM and IIHS have been at the forefront of hospitality education, establishing a remarkable network through MOUs with prominent brands in the Hospitality Industry. IIHM is associated with prestigious names such as Marriott International, Accor Hotels, Pride Hotels, Mayfair Hotels, Olive Restaurants, and Speciality Restaurants, among others. As a unique selling proposition, IIHS offers a confirmed Job Offer Letter upon admission into its courses. This underscores the commitment of IIHS to operate a curriculum that consistently produces professionally trained manpower for the industry.

IIHS's vision is to be a leader in hospitality skills training and development, providing young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the contemporary hospitality industry. IIHS is committed to creating a culture of innovation and excellence, focusing on students' needs and the ever-evolving hospitality industry. The mission of IIHS is to empower young people by providing them with the hospitality and social skills, knowledge, and experience needed to succeed in the hospitality industry. IIHS aims to cultivate ethical and socially responsible leaders equipped with the latest industry trends and best practices.

About IIHM:

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively 7 years in a row in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Most Valuable Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023 by Zee, Institute of Excellence in Domestic and International placement by TV9 Bangla and Excellence in Academics at Institutional Infrastructure by Times Excellence Awards. Best Placement Institute by ASSOCHAM 2021 & Educational Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM 2023 It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by ASSOCHAM from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Abdullah Ahmed

+91-9871155191

011-43204700

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568618/IIHS_training_centre_Dehradun.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569189/IIHM_Logo.jpg