IIHM Keeps Students Connected to Their Studies - Conducts Online Classes During Lockdown Period of COVID-19 Pandemic

The state and central governments in India declared complete lockdown for 21 days. However in these difficult times, when students are worried about completing their course curriculum in time, IIHM has continued to provide academic support with Online Classes for students of all three years from 8 campuses across India. This Stay at Home and Learn From Home initiative was a speedy decision taken in mid-March after the state and national governments announced that all educational institutions should close their campuses and ask their students to stay at home to combat the Corona virus pandemic. Within two days of the announcement, IIHM was the first hospitality education institution to put in place the online classes schedule where teachers, sitting at home can take lessons through video conferencing.

The students are notified in advance about the lessons that will take place and accordingly, they log into the classes and listen to their teachers. The technology is also interactive which allows students to type answers or queries into the window during classes.

Professor David Foskett (MBE) Author of bestselling book Practical Cookery which is sold in 140 countries joins from London and takes LIVE session with students on Operational Control - Kitchen Management, Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar joins from his Mumbai home to teach IIHM students on a Food Demo on Basics of Indian Cuisine from his Kitchen, Keith Edgar is a Wine sommelier from USA who takes session on Wines to students here in India and so continues the knowledge delivery in the corridors of education. Such exercises in a way are benefiting the students and removing physical barriers bringing the best to learn from.

"IIHM takes utmost care of our students' health and well-being in this crisis situation with the Corona virus pandemic gripping the world. While we have ensured their safety by asking them to stay at home, we also want that their studies are not hampered in this crucial stage of their education and careers. So, IIHM converted all their classroom teaching into online classes through the modern IT infrastructure at all campuses. Teachers and students can easily continue to Teach and Learn, from the safety of their homes, keeping students connected to their studies even in these tough times," said Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor, IIHM.

Beside their responsibility towards students, IIHM has not forgotten its social responsibilities either. In these difficult times, when the underprivileged find it difficult to procure essential commodities, IIHM is distributing 110 lunches daily among these underprivileged people through the Food Aid initiative. The initiative started after the lockdown and will continue till the same continues. Dr Suborno Bose and his team of Food Soldiers were seen performing this noble act among the poor handing the items personally leading from the front giving a clear message of give back to the society.

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.



