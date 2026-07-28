IIM Udaipur Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence, Honours Legacy and Looks Ahead to a Global Future

UDAIPUR, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) marked its 15th Foundation Day with a grand celebration on campus, bringing together distinguished academicians, industry leaders, alumni, faculty, staff, and students to commemorate the Institute's remarkable journey of academic excellence, research leadership, and global recognition.

Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence | IIM Udaipur Foundation Day 2026

The celebration was graced by Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University, as the Guest of Honour and keynote speaker. Also present were Mr. Pranay Chulet, Founder & CEO of Quikr and Member of the Board of Governors, IIM Udaipur; Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur; Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean – Programs; and Prof. Anirban Adhikary, Dean – Faculty and Research.

Founded on July 27, 2011, IIM Udaipur has rapidly established itself as one of India's leading management institutions. Today, it is the youngest Indian Institute of Management to receive AACSB accreditation and has consistently featured in the QS World University Rankings and the Financial Times Masters in Management Global Rankings for 7 consecutive years, reflecting its growing international reputation.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. Vijayta Doshi highlighted the Institute's commitment to delivering transformative management education while nurturing socially responsible and globally competent leaders. In his Foundation Day address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee reflected on the milestones achieved by the Institute and outlined its vision for the future, emphasising excellence in teaching, impactful research, international collaborations, digital innovation, and stronger engagement with industry and society.

Delivering the Board's perspective, Mr. Pranay Chulet shared valuable insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, and the evolving business landscape. Encouraging students to embrace curiosity, resilience, and lifelong learning, he spoke about the importance of institutions like IIM Udaipur in shaping leaders capable of creating meaningful impact in an increasingly dynamic world.

A significant highlight of the celebration was the recognition of faculty and staff members who have completed ten years of dedicated service to the Institute. Prof. Arundhati Bhattacharyya, Dr. Arvind Sharma, and Mr. Maredla Uday Bhaskar were felicitated for their long-standing contributions to the Institute's growth. The ceremony also featured the presentation of the Research Paper Publication Award to Mr. Pramod Kumar, recognising excellence in research and scholarly contribution.

Representing the alumni community, Mr. Kshitij Prabhu, Partner at Cura Capital and an elected member of the IIM Udaipur Alumni Council, addressed the gathering and reflected on the Institute's growing global alumni network. He reaffirmed the Alumni Council's commitment to strengthening alumni engagement and mentoring future generations of IIM Udaipur graduates.

Another highlight of the ceremony was the announcement of the Professor of the Year Award by the IIM Udaipur Alumni Council, which recognises excellence in teaching and a lasting impact on the student community. The award was presented to Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, who received the honour for the third consecutive year, reflecting the Institute's alumni's deep appreciation and continued admiration for his outstanding contribution to management education.

The keynote address by Prof. Somak Raychaudhury inspired the audience with thought-provoking insights on scientific inquiry, interdisciplinary learning, and the role of higher education in driving innovation and nation-building. Drawing from his distinguished career in astrophysics and academic leadership, he emphasised that institutions must foster curiosity, creativity, and collaboration to address the complex challenges of the future.

Shri Raghuvir Kothi Memorial Scholarship, instituted to support and encourage academic excellence among the children of IIM Udaipur staff members, was continued for the second consecutive year. This scholarship was awarded to Ms. Aanvi Sharma, daughter of Shri Sachin Sharma.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Prof. Anirban Adhikary, bringing to a close a memorable celebration that honoured IIM Udaipur's achievements while reaffirming its commitment to shaping responsible leaders, advancing impactful research, and contributing meaningfully to society.

As IIM Udaipur embarks on its sixteenth year, the Institute remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, innovation, and global impact, strengthening its position as one of India's fastest-rising business schools and a hub for transformative management education.