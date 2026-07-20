IIM Udaipur Hosts First Convocation Ceremony for Executive MBA Program

UDAIPUR, India, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) hosted the first Convocation Ceremony for its Executive MBA program, marking a significant milestone for the Institute and its graduating Class of 2026. The ceremony commenced with an address by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, followed by the conferral of MBA degrees. Mr. Abhay Baijal, Managing Director, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. The ceremony also included the presentation of the IIM Udaipur Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance.

IIMU - EMBA Convocation 2026

Celebrating a significant academic milestone, the Institute conferred degrees upon a total of 165 Executive MBA graduates. A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the prestigious "Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, Award for Scholastic Merit" to Amiya Bhushan. The Gold Medal and Certificate of Merit were presented by the Chief Guest, Mr. Abhay Baijal, in recognition of Bhushan's exceptional academic performance.

IIM Udaipur's Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program is designed to enable working professionals to pursue advanced management education without stepping away from their careers. The two-year online program combines flexible learning with two campus immersions, allowing participants to strengthen their management capabilities while continuing their professional commitments.

Addressing the graduating class at the program's first Convocation, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, highlighted the Institute's growing academic footprint, including the launch of India's first online bilingual BBA program and its partnership with Harvard Business Impact. Reflecting on a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and evolving global challenges, he urged graduates to view their degree as a beginning rather than a destination, lead with integrity and empathy, and take pride in becoming ambassadors of IIM Udaipur.

In his convocation address, Mr. Abhay Baijal spoke about the importance of effectively applying knowledge and resources in an increasingly technology-driven world. While artificial intelligence can analyse information, forecast demand and support decision-making, he emphasised that human capabilities such as empathy, adaptability and judgment remain indispensable.

He encouraged graduates to continuously learn, unlearn and relearn, remain deeply connected to customer needs, and focus on creating meaningful value. He also reminded them to embrace challenges and failures as part of their professional journeys and to continuously work towards mastering their craft.

Delivering the concluding address, Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean-Programs, IIM Udaipur, encouraged graduates to lead with integrity and social responsibility. She acknowledged the support and sacrifices of their families and welcomed the graduating class as ambassadors and alumni of IIM Udaipur, urging them to remain connected with the Institute and contribute to its community in the years ahead.

The Convocation concluded with the National Anthem, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the graduating Class of 2026.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.