Impetus celebrated and acknowledged the spirit of womanhood

NEW DELHI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, recently honored women at the Impetus Group for their commitment and hard work. The company organized a three-day celebration through interactive and informative sessions on investments, health & wellness, and engaging events.

This year, the theme being '#ChooseToChallenge,' Impetus celebrated the spirit of womanhood and its attributes of conquering, empowering, and inspiring the world. Activities for men and women were planned to re-iterate the belief of inclusion for the company.

The organization has been recognized among the 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India. The Impetus Group stands for its remarkable work-life balance and culture of inclusion, diversity, and collaboration. With facilities such as a dedicated creche, flexible workhours, gender diversity, equal pay parity, exclusive programs and training for women, the group has been a preferred choice for women to work and excel.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, said, "I thank and acknowledge all the wonderful women at the Impetus Group. Their commitment, dedication, and hard work have enabled us to be a top IT company. On behalf of all the men, I salute your spirit and invaluable presence, with which you inspire us each day."

The company also bagged 'Dream Employer of the Year' by World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' and 'Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2019' for the 3rd consecutive year.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

