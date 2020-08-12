Impetus has donated 1000 pulse oximeters for home isolation: out of which 600 patients have recovered

INDORE, India, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. is strengthening its collaboration with the local administration and medical authorities to fight against COVID-19. With the surge in cases across cities, initiatives have been increased manifold to cater to people's medical and other requirements.

Impetus, an Indore originated organization, realizes its responsibility towards the city. It created specialized committees in March 2020 and they continue to work with local bodies to ensure the COVID-19 relief fund is directed to the right local administrations.

The company has distributed over 1000 pulse oximeters to hospitals and medical agencies. The pulse oximeters enable the less critical patients to recover in home isolation, hence freeing up space in hospitals and medical staff for critical patients. With home isolation, patients are among their loved ones in the safe and positive ambiance of their homes, enabling faster recovery. Out of 1000 patients in home isolation, 600 are already cured of Coronavirus and the rest 400 are under observation. A single pulse oximeter can be used multiple times, ensuring maximum reach to the needy.

Additionally, Impetus tied up with Citizen Cop Foundation in Indore and funded 10,000 meals to COVID-19 warriors and survivors. 500 N-95 masks, PPE kits and other essentials were also donated to the hospitals.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "With three dedicated COVID-19 relief committees in NCR, Bengaluru and Indore, the on-ground needs are regularly monitored. Our heart lies at the heart of India, Indore. We are committed to standing strong with the authorities, administration and the nation to ensure a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

Similar initiatives are being done in other cities as well.

Through this noble and caring initiative, Impetus invested in the well-being of underprivileged families and vulnerable groups. The organization aims to create a better, safer and healthier tomorrow and is committed to helping the community and the nation.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises through deep data awareness, data integration and advanced data analytics. Our products and services are designed to empower the real-time data driven enterprise, to help our clients win in the modern world of digital transformation.

Impetus is proud to partner with such Fortune 100 clients. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

