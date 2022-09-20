Inaugural NFT Day Brings Together Web3 Global Industry Leaders to Commemorate the Invention of the Non-Fungible Token

NFT Day participants include a16z, Animoca Brands, BuildSpace, Coinbase NFT, CryptoSlam!, Dapper Labs, Flow, Gaia, LearnWeb3, Matrix World, Metaverse HQ, OpenSea, Rarible, Ripple, TheFirstMint, Tokenproof, and XRP Ledger

Individuals can claim a free NFT to commemorate NFT Day 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, a consortium of Web3 companies is launching NFT Day, an annual moment for the Web3 community to collectively teach people about the value of blockchain-based experiences. On this date in 2017, the primary protocol behind NFTs – ERC-721 – was originally published by Dapper Labs CTO Dieter Shirley alongside the first use of the term "non-fungible token." Since that time, the technology has grown into an $11.3 billion industry .

"Within a few short years, NFTs have already encouraged people to take their first steps into decentralized technology, but we're still early in the journey," said Dieter Shirley, CTO at Dapper Labs. "NFTs allow people to own a piece of social space, from virtual locations, music, fashion, and art – even individual moments representing significant cultural touchstones. NFT Day gives all creators an opportunity to tell that story together."

The inaugural NFT Day celebration features participation from projects, blockchains, and brands across the industry including a16z , Animoca Brands , BuildSpace , Coinbase NFT , CryptoSlam! , Dapper Labs , Flow , Gaia , LearnWeb3 , Matrix World , Metaverse HQ , OpenSea , Rarible , Ripple , TheFirstMint , Tokenproof , and XRP Ledger .

As part of the celebration, NFT developers and projects across blockchain ecosystems are coming together both digitally and physically to mark the occasion. The list of official events can be found at InternationalNFTDay.org along with resources to learn more about NFTs, including more about the technology's history, how to start collecting or minting, and–for today only–a free NFT can be claimed to commemorate NFT Day 2022.

"We're thrilled to be participating in the very first NFT Day," said Whitney Steele, VP of Marketing at OpenSea, the world's leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. "We believe that NFT technology is laying the foundation for vibrant new economies, and we're excited to help more consumers, creators and developers discover how they can receive greater value from Web3."

Unlike other digital media, a NFT proves ownership of a unique asset. They often take the form of digital collectibles, music, art, avatars, clothing, or even virtual worlds. They can also be tied to exclusive experiences and value that only token holders can access, including presales, merchandise, raffles, meet-and-greets, and onsite amenities during events. Because they are digital assets on a blockchain, NFTs can be traced and their authenticity can be verified independent of the issuer.

About NFT Day

NFT Day is a global moment that celebrates the origins of NFTs. It is observed annually on September 20 in commemoration of the day Dapper Labs CTO Dieter Shirley published ERC-721, the protocol behind NFTs, and coined the term "non-fungible token."

