Inculcating 'Skills of Tomorrow' necessary to prepare students for 'Jobs of Tomorrow' says new Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Parag Diwan

Prof. (Dr.) Parag Diwan has a rich blend of academic, research and industry experience of 30 years and has been the founder Vice-Chancellor & CEO of UPES Dehardun and founder Director of AIMA- Centre for Management Education. Dr. Diwan has more than 200 research papers to his credit and has been recipient of the prestigious Hewlett Packard Research Fellowship for his research on penetration and development of online education in India.

While delivering his inaugural & virtual address to the students and faculty, Prof. (Dr.) Parag Diwan said, "With changing times and emergence of new-age technologies, the corporate world is moving towards Industry 4.0 and therefore the Education Framework has to gear-shift to Education 4.0 accordingly". The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor advocated for the need to focus on emerging areas like Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Financial Technologies, Additive Manufacturing, E-Vehicles & Technology, Block chain Technology, Data Sciences so that the 'Skills of Future' can be inculcated amongst the students and we can prepare them for 'Jobs of Tomorrow'.

Announcing his 5-year plan and vision at the investiture ceremony, Dr. Parag Diwan said, "Chandigarh University has already achieved NAAC A+ accreditation within the short span of 8 years of its inception and now we have to aim for placing the university amongst the top & elite institutions of India & World by bringing innovation in the teaching-learning pedagogy, taking research to the level of developing new products & technologies, bringing the best of international academic exposure, engaging with the industry and working cohesively on the experiential learning."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

