India Deep Tech Alliance Welcomes NVIDIA as Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) today announced that it has welcomed NVIDIA as a Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor to support the advancement of India's deep tech ecosystem. Leveraging expertise in accelerated computing and AI, NVIDIA will provide strategic and technology counsel to alliance members and emerging startups, helping catalyze innovation aligned with the Government of India's Research, Development & Innovation (RDI) Scheme.

In its role as Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor, NVIDIA will offer strategic guidance and technical expertise by:

Advising on best practices for incorporating NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing software and hardware technologies to achieve the computational performance necessary to address outlined scientific or engineering challenges





Providing technical talks, training via the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI), or other access to appropriate technical assistance





Engaging in collaborative research discussions





Collaborating in ecosystem initiatives that connect startups, researchers, and industry partners, such as through research summits and other events





Offering private industry contribution to policy dialogues in the spirit of advancing India's deep tech capabilities under the RDI scheme

"NVIDIA's strong support is a milestone for IDTA and India's deep tech journey," Sriram Viswanathan, Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital and Founding Executive Council Member of the IDTA. "NVIDIA's depth of expertise in AI systems, software, and ecosystem-building will benefit our network of investors and entrepreneurs. Together, we'll help founders build globally competitive companies while advancing India's national priorities under the RDI scheme."

"As an advisory founding member of the India Deep Tech Alliance, NVIDIA aims to share technical insights, scalable compute resources and global best practices to support India's deep tech ecosystem," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA. "Through this engagement, we endeavour to provide strategic guidance on AI systems, developer enablement, and responsible deployment, and to collaborate with policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to help advance transformative solutions."

About the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA)

The India Deep Tech Alliance is an industry-led consortium of investors, corporates, technology partners, and ecosystem stakeholders focused on accelerating India's deep-tech companies across AI, semiconductors, advanced computing, robotics, biotech, and more. IDTA provides capital access, technical mentorship, market linkages, and policy engagement—fully aligned with the Government of India's RDI Scheme—to help founders build globally competitive technology companies from India. Learn more at http://idtalliance.org

