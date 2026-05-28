Hon'ble MoS Shri Suresh Gopi Reviews Progress of BPCL's Key Projects in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE, India, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Suresh Gopi, Hon'ble Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, on 26th May 2026, chaired a high-level meeting in Coimbatore to review key energy infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu being executed by BPCL. The meeting also included discussions on critical issues requiring urgent resolution.

The Minister reviewed the Irugur–Devanagonthi Multi Product Pipeline Project of BPCL, being implemented at a revised project cost of about ₹1,732 crore with 82.6% physical progress; and City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project of BPCL for Erode and Nilgiris districts costing around ₹3,685 crore as investment and recording physical progress of around 44.6%.

The Irugur–Devanagonthi Multi Product Pipeline Project, with a design capacity of 3.5 MMTPA, is an important infrastructure project aimed at linking Tamil Nadu and Karnataka by laying a cross-country multi-product pipeline of around 355 km and establishing associated terminal facilities. This is anticipated to greatly improve the efficiency and reliability of fuel supply across western Tamil Nadu and neighboring regions by ensuring faster, safer, and more environmentally friendly transportation of petroleum products. The project will also strengthen regional energy infrastructure and improve logistics efficiency, while creating a significant number of jobs and promoting long-term industrial and economic growth in the region.

Shri Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), BPCL attended the review meeting with the District Collector of Tiruppur along with officials from Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Government of Tamil Nadu, senior representatives from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State Highways Department, district administration officials and senior officials from BPCL as well as key stakeholders engaged in implementation of these projects.

Detailed discussions were held on the project execution status, key implementation issues, and the actions needed to ensure timely completion of the projects.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 25,300+ Fuel Stations, over 1000+ CNG stations, over 6,250+ LPG distributorships, 440+ Lubes distributorships, 81 POL storage locations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 81 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 6 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6800+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.