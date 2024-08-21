IndiaBonds.com launches BondCase& for retail investors to create and customize bond portfolio

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Provider, has introduced BondCase, an innovative tool designed for retail investors to create and invest in customized bond baskets in just a few clicks. BondCase offers users the option to select from pre-built thematic collections or to build personalized bond portfolios that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance.

BondCase includes predefined bond themes such as High-Yielding Bonds, Monthly Income Bonds, Short-Term Bonds, PSU Bonds, and Bank Bonds. Investors can also build their own BondCase and select from over 60-100 bond offers that are live on IndiaBonds at any time.

Investors can choose between three and seven unique ISINs (International Securities Identification Number) in a single transaction, with investment amounts ranging from minimum Rs. 3 lakhs to maximum Rs. 1 crore, supporting effective portfolio diversification.

Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds.com, said, "Our platform addresses key challenges faced by retail bond investors, including diversification and bond selection complexity. By simplifying the investment process with thematic baskets and one-click payments, we make it easier for investors to align their portfolios with their financial goals. By providing direct access to a diversified range of bonds, BondCase enables investors to make informed decisions and potentially achieve superior outcomes within the fixed-income asset class versus other options available in the market."

About IndiaBonds

Launched in 2021, IndiaBonds is a SEBI-registered leading Online Bond Platform Provider. It provides access to investors in the fixed-income market in a low-cost, transparent, and easy-to-use manner.

At the helm of this bondtech company are industry veterans - Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder; and Aditi Mittal, Co-Founder & Director. This core team is committed to pioneering the digital revolution in the corporate bond market in India.

IndiaBonds provides a wholesome solution to bond investing to its customers; and enable them to unlock the value of the fixed-income asset class. The experienced team assists investors with access to a wide choice of bond investment opportunities that provide stability, generate predictable income, and meet their investment objectives.

Within the Online Bond Platform Providers community, IndiaBonds is recognized as a revolutionizing fintech start-up owing to some of its ground-breaking innovations in the fixed-income industry.

In 2023, it launched a Portfolio Analysis Tool, where clients can view risk management metrics and all cashflows for their entire bond portfolio.

In 2022, it announced the launch of its mathematical tool, the Bond Yield Calculator, which aids investors by simplifying the complexities of calculating corporate bond prices and yield.

In 2021, it launched a comprehensive Bond Directory for the general public to have detailed information on all INR-denominated bonds outstanding in India.

