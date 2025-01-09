IndiaBonds.com Launches Digital Fixed Deposits - Expands Fixed Income Product Suite

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered Stock Broker (Debt Segment) & licensed Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP), has launched Digital Fixed Deposits (FDs), making fixed-income investments more accessible and convenient for individual investors across India. With this addition, IndiaBonds.com now offers a unified platform for managing both bonds and fixed deposits seamlessly, bringing all fixed-income investments under one ambit. This launch is in line with IndiaBonds' vision to deliver stable and rewarding investment options to retail investors while simplifying portfolio management.

The platform offers a fully digital, paperless onboarding process, including quick KYC completion, making it easy for retail investors to get started. On the platform, the investors can earn up to 9.4% interest in their fixed deposit investments. Its integrated portfolio dashboard provides clear insights into cashflows, returns, and fixed income allocations, helping investors track and manage their investments efficiently.

By combining the stability of fixed deposits with the big flexibility of bonds, the platform empowers investors to build balanced, diversified portfolios. Additionally, investors benefit from customizable payout options, low minimum investment requirements, and the convenience of managing all their fixed-income investments in one place. The platform will expand its offerings with additional FD partners in the coming weeks.

Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds.com, said, "At IndiaBonds, we have always focused on making regulated fixed-income investments simple, transparent, and accessible for individual investors. The launch of Digital Fixed Deposits is a natural step forward in our journey of expanding product offerings. By integrating bonds and FDs on one platform, we are enabling investors to optimize their portfolios effortlessly and take full advantage of fixed-income opportunities in the current market environment."

He added, "We are committed to continuously evolving our platform and product suite to provide clients with seamless access to stable and diversified investment options, empowering them to make informed financial decisions with ease."

This innovative offering not only caters to the growing demand for diverse investment options but also reinforces IndiaBonds.com's commitment to empowering individual investors with tools to make informed and rewarding financial decisions.

About IndiaBonds

Launched in 2021, IndiaBonds is a SEBI-registered leading Online Bond Platform Provider. It provides access to investors in the fixed-income market in a low-cost, transparent, and easy-to-use manner.

At the helm of this bondtech company are industry veterans — Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder, and Aditi Mittal, Co-Founder & Director. This core team is committed to pioneering the digital revolution in the corporate bond market in India.

IndiaBonds provides a wholesome solution to bond investing to its customers and enables them to unlock the value of the fixed-income asset class. The experienced team assists investors with access to a wide choice of bond investment opportunities that provide stability, generate predictable income, and meet their investment objectives.

Within the Online Bond Platform Providers community, IndiaBonds is recognized as a revolutionizing fintech start-up owing to some of its ground-breaking innovations in the fixed-income industry.

In 2022, it announced the launch of its strategic tool, the Bond Yield Calculator, which aids investors by simplifying the complexities of calculating corporate bond prices and yield.

In 2021, it launched a comprehensive Bond Directory for the general public to have detailed information on all INR-denominated bonds outstanding in India.