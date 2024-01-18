IndiaMART's Dinesh Gulati joins DigiBoxx India's Board of Directors

MUMBAI, India , Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiBoxx, a Made in India Storage as a Service platform, is pleased to announce that Dinesh Gulati, Chief Operating Officer at IndiaMART, has been appointed to serve on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective January 1, 2024.

Dinesh is an established business leader who has played pivotal role in transforming the Telecom and online commerce businesses in the country. With his vision to make doing business easy, Dinesh has been one of the key leaders in the industry, involved in continuous innovation and digital transformation for businesses. His disruptive outlook and astute decision-making have not only made IndiaMART a one-stop expert solution, serving more than 100 million customers but has also unlocked huge value for all the stakeholders.

Before joining IndiaMART, Dinesh served as the Group President at Indian Express, managing the entire Operations and Revenue streams. With a vast entrepreneurship experience spanning over 22 years, he has also worked with leading brands like Airtel, Reliance Communications, and Eastman Kodak in key roles.

"Dinesh is an exceptional industry leader, intrapreneur, and an investor and we are excited to welcome him to the Board," said Arnab Mitra, Founder and CEO at DigiBoxx. "Dinesh's insights and experience will be an additional force to serve the Company well as we continue advancing our footprint as a world-class IT platform for both our enterprise and individual users, offering exceptional, frictionless, and seamless experiences while increasing efficiencies. We look forward to leaning on Dinesh's experience in our journey to reshape and reimagine the way we provide services to our clients."

"I'm excited to join DigiBoxx as a Director at this juncture of their growth and to have the opportunity to work with a talented group of thought leaders," said Dinesh. "I look forward to serving on the board of DigiBoxx and helping to take it to the next level of its digital and transformational journey."

A management postgraduate from FMS Delhi with a bachelor's degree in technology from HBTI Kanpur, Dinesh's interests include reading, travelling and trekking.

About DigiBoxx:

DigiBoxx is a SaaS start-up that provides a digital storage and asset management platform for individuals, gig workers, SMBs and corporates. It is a Made-in-India service that is intuitive, secure and enables efficient collaboration. Since its inception in 2020, DigiBoxx has won over 2 million hearts, with its ease of usage, support for local languages and competitive pricing plans for individuals and customizable packages for SMBs and corporates.