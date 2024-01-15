Indian Minorities Foundation brings different communities & youth together for Swachhta Seva Abhiyan at Mansa Devi Temple

NSS volunteers along with Minority communities perform 'Swachh Mandir Campaign' at Mata Mans Devi Temple on Makar Sankranti

CHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To join the celebration of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January and 'Swachh Mandir' (Clean Temple) call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of all the Minority Communities on Sunday (14th January) enthusiastically participated in a cleanliness drive 'Swachhta Seva Abhiyan' organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the festival of joy and new beginnings. The delegation of Indian Minorities Foundation comprising of members of Muslim community, Sikh community, Jain community, Christian community was led by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University & Convener, Indian Minorities Foundation.

Chancellor Chandigarh University & Convenor, Indian Minorities Foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu with members of different communities during ‘Swachhta Seva Abhiyan’ at Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula.

Special prayers and Nav Grah Puja were also performed by head priests of Mansa Devi Temple on the occasion for the Prime Minister Modi's good health and success of his vision of a developed India by 2047.

Over 500 members of different communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Jains, & NSS volunteers of Chandigarh University joined this mega cleanliness drive at Mansa Devi Temple complex.

Lauding the Prime Minister Modi for making the dream of magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya a reality, members of all communities said it will go a long way in conserving India's rich heritage and inspiring the Nation in its journey for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. They expressed appreciation towards PM's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas', saying that due to the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, a festive spirit has engulfed the entire Bharat, and all the Communities have joined hands to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ram after a long wait of 550 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF Convener, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "It is a matter of great pride that all the Communities have extended their faith in the leadership of PM Modi and they have joined hands to convey the message of Sadbhavna by participating in today's Swachh Mandir initiative launched by Indian Minorities Foundation at Mansa Devi."

"Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Modi ji, we decided to contribute our bit in the 'Swachh Mandir' campaign with this cleanliness drive at the historic Mansa Devi Temple on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti," he added.

Hindu Priests pray for PM Modi's health and 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' success on occasion of Shak Samvat 1946; thank him for taking Hindu values to the world.

Acharya Sudharshan, head priest of Mata Mansa Devi Temple, said, "Through a special Yagya and Nava Grah Puja, people of different communities prayed for the long life, good health, and success of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."

"Prime Minister Modi has always shown respect for the Hindu religion and actively promoted its values and teachings across the world during the last ten years. Hindus in India and worldwide have complete faith that he will continue to enhance the prestige of the Hindu religion in the future as well," he added.

Acharya Om Prakash, another priest at Mansa Devi Temple, "Ever since PM Modi has come into power, restoration of several Hindu temples has been the focus of the government. Significant Hindu temples like Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Somnath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, Raghunath Temple in Srinagar have been restored and renovated during the last ten years. Moreover, PM Modi has taken so many initiatives to promote the Hindu Sanskriti (culture) and values across the world and transform India into a world-class heritage destination. He desires to connect the entire world to India and ensure that the global community witnesses the nation's timeless and rich cultural heritage, spiritual beauty, and its traditions."

Another priest, Acharya Durgesh also conveyed appreciation towards PM Modi for his works for promoting Hinduism globally and expressed faith in his leadership.

Muslims join 'Swachh Mandir' campaign; laud PM Modi for ensuring 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

A Muslim, Noor Ali said, "PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who has taken people of all communities together with his idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With his governance in the past ten years, he has set an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"People of all communities are now coming together for celebrating the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya along with Hindus and do the shram daan for cleaning all religious sites before 22 January," he said adding, "2019 dohrana hai, Modi ji ko lana hai."

Another Muslim community member, Waseem said, "PM Modi is a strong leader who has taken never before decisions for the betterment of all communities in the country in the past ten years. "We are with our Hindu brothers to celebrate the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We joined the cleanliness drive today as part of the PM's 'Swachh Mandir' campaign in order to support this initiative," he added.

Jain Community joins celebration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Hindu brothers

Jain community member, KK Sharma said, "The Jain community is standing with Hindu brothers for consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which has become a festival and celebration in the whole country. We are celebrating the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which was pending for about 500 years."

"Jainism is a symbol of love, peace, and harmony. And the PM Modi is also giving this message of working together with his idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With the same spirit we have come here today to participate in the cleanliness drive at Mansa Devi Temple. The PM has himself set an example by doing shram daan at a temple. He truly is an inspiration for us and the entire country," said Sant Kumar, a Jain.

Sikh Community participates in Shram Daan Seva at Mansa Devi Mandir on PM Modi's call to celebrate Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Jaswant Singh, a member of Sikh community, said, "It is the Sikh philosophy of performing Seva (selfless service) for humanity without any discrimination. As the nation is celebrating the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, we join with our Hindu brothers to participate in the Shram Daan Seva being performed at Mansa Devi Temple on the call of our Prime Minister."

Hardeep Singh, another Sikh Community member, said, "True equality is only when individuals from all communities collaborate and work together to ensure betterment of the society. The entire Sikh Community is eagerly anticipating the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, and we wish to make it a grand festive celebration for the entire world to witness and establish India's prestige across the globe."

Sukhraj Singh, on behalf of the entire Sikh community, conveyed wishes to Hindu brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Sakh Samvat 1946 (New Year as per the Hindu Calendar). He further said, "PM Modi has always worked for every community without discrimination, and the Sikh community believes in the same approach. Taking forward the legacy of langar and to celebrate the coming of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the Nihang Sikh Community is organizing Langar seva for the pilgrims visiting the sacred city of Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony on January 22. This shows that the Sikh community is participating with the Hindus in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol."

Christian Community enthusiastic to be a part of grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya; expresses heartfelt connection to it

Father of a church, Pastor Soham L Shalom said that the entire Christian Community is enthusiastically celebrating the consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22 in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He said, "This momentous event taking place in Ayodhya is a huge celebration for all the citizens. We are connected to it by heart, as we are Indians first, and every Indian is a part of it. The entire community hopes that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya becomes a global heritage site in the future, attracting people from across the world to witness the rich heritage and culture of India."

He added, "India has always given the message of brotherhood between all communities. And today, we have all propagated the same message to the world by participating in the cleanliness campaign ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. It shows that despite different faiths, all the communities in India stand united in everything.

Indian Youth expresses confidence in PM Modi's leadership; lauds his idea of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'

A NSS volunteer, Akriti lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' to enrich the temple ecosystem in the country by blending traditional elements with modern technological advancements.

"Prime Minister Modi has facilitated a 360-degree development in India during the last ten years by ensuring the preservation of its heritage while simultaneously steering progress in the country," she said expressing gratitude towards PM Modi for all the initiatives he has taken for the youth during his decade-long premiership.

Another NSS volunteer Tanya Sharma expressed happiness on being a part of today's cleanliness campaign on the call of PM Modi.

"PM Modi has made a centuries-long dream of the Hindus come true, and this generation is fortunate to be witnessing this great event under the leadership of world's strongest and most decisive leader. Going forward, it is the responsibility of the youth of the country to preserve this heritage for generations to come," she said.

Another NSS volunteer, Sushant said, "The consecration ceremony at the majestic Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which to be held on January 22, is a significant occasion for the entire country, because Ram does not belong to any one community, but to the whole world. As the youth of the country, we must actively participate in this auspicious occasion, and make it a huge festival of hope, harmony, and brotherhood."

