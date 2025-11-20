India's B2B Marketers Are Leading the Way in AI, Agility, and Data-Driven Growth, According to New Research from Anteriad

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing today announced findings from its new research report, "The 2025 B2B Marketing Edge: India Edition." Conducted in partnership with Ascend2, the study surveyed 115 B2B marketers across India and reveals a clear trend: India's B2B marketing leaders are outpacing their peers in the US and UK in growth, innovation and technology adoption.

While global marketers continue to navigate economic pressure and rising expectations, India's B2B marketers are delivering stronger performance and adopting next-generation tools at a faster rate. The data highlights India as one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving B2B marketing communities in the study.

Key findings:

Stronger revenue growth: 57% reported a significant increase in revenue, compared to 34% for the US and 24% for the UK

More expansive roles: 93% have taken on new responsibilities in the last year, far surpassing 74% in the US and 73% in the UK

Highest Intent Data Adoption: 48% of B2B marketers in India use intent data to target audiences, the highest across regions surveyed

AI as a Performance Multiplier: 75% say that AI saves them time while 68% say that AI is helping them grow as a marketer, significantly higher than US or UK respondents

The report also shares details about the tactics that marketers in India use to reach audiences, which channels they use most, and how they use data. In addition to embracing a different mix of data and technology compared to the US and UK, survey respondents from India indicated that they are much more likely to devote time and resources to testing. Taken as a whole, the report finds that B2B marketers in India are creating an agile "marketing machine" which provides room for testing new opportunities and improving quickly.

"Today, B2B marketers are faced with a complex, largely digital landscape that is best navigated with data and AI-driven solutions and a 'test and learn' culture. Our research shows that India's B2B marketers are embracing this bold approach and seeing stronger results from AI in their day-to-day work and choosing a more strategic mix of tactics and data, including intent data," said Jake Phibbs, Executive Vice President-APAC at Anteriad. "This dynamic region is showing the world what modern, high-performance marketing can look like."

Access The 2025 B2B Marketing Edge: India Edition here

About the Report

This India Edition builds on The 2025 B2B Marketing Edge global study of 450+ B2B marketers. It examines how the 115 India-based respondents are approaching data, AI, agility, and growth in ways that distinguish them from peers in other regions.

Read the global report: anteriad.com/2025-b2b-marketing-edge

Methodology

Anteriad partnered with Ascend2 to survey 466 marketing decision-makers, senior management and above, located across North America, Europe, and APAC. These marketers represent B2B organizations with 250 or more employees. The survey was fielded in February 2025.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

Contact:

Emily Riley, Anteriad

[email protected]

914-330-1128

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820381/Anteriad_Logo.jpg