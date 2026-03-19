Indonesia Brings Stock-Market Infrastructure to Crypto. ICEx Group Among Builders of New Infrastructure.

With 20 million crypto investors, more than double its stock traders, Indonesia mandates stock-market-style infrastructure for digital assets. ICEx Group raised $70 million to build it.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEx Group has secured comprehensive licenses from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) to operate an integrated digital asset exchange, clearing house, and custody provider, completing a regulatory structure that makes Indonesia among a small number of jurisdictions applying traditional capital-markets architecture to cryptocurrency.

ICEx Group with representatives from partner exchanges during a recent iftar gathering, reflecting industry collaboration within Indonesia’s regulated digital asset market

Indonesia's registered crypto investor base has grown from roughly 4 million in 2020 to 20.19 million as of December 2025 — a fivefold increase that now exceeds the country's entire capital market investor base of 20.13 million SID. What took Indonesia's capital markets decades to build, crypto achieved in five years. The country ranks third globally on the Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index and leads the Central, Southern Asia & Oceania region in on-chain transaction value at approximately $157.1 billion.

Under Indonesia's framework, overseen by OJK, every crypto transaction must pass through three distinct licensed layers: a regulated exchange (Bursa), a central clearinghouse, and an independent custodian—mirroring the architecture of conventional stock and derivatives markets.

ICEx Group was built to fill all three roles. The group comprises International Crypto Exchange (ICEx), Crypto Asset Clearing International (CACI), and International Crypto Custody (ICC), each independently licensed by OJK.

Eleven of Indonesia's largest exchanges—including Ajaib, Floq, Indodax, Mobee, Nanovest, OSL Indonesia, Reku, Samuel Kripto Indonesia, Tokocrypto, Triv, and Upbit Indonesia—are founding shareholders, with participation from some of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates and global exchanges as strategic investors. The consortium raised approximately Rp 1 trillion ($70 million).

"Indonesia's regulation requires this three-layer infrastructure to exist. The 11 exchanges chose to own it collectively rather than depend on a third party," said Pang Xue Kai, CEO of ICEx Group.

The mandated structure reduces counterparty risk and capital inefficiency. As the founding exchanges route through ICEx clearing and custody, the infrastructure reaches its combined 20-million-strong user base immediately.

Indonesia presents a rare convergence: massive retail adoption, regulatory openness, and now institutional plumbing to match. ICEx Group is also exploring regulated real-world asset tokenization and national stablecoin initiatives. The company will host its Grand Launch on April 2 2026, in Jakarta.

About ICEx

PT Fortuna Integritas Mandiri, operating under the brand International Crypto Exchange (ICEx), is an OJK-licensed digital asset exchange that officially commenced operations on 5 January 2026, following the issuance of its crypto exchange business license by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) under Decision No. KEP-2/D.07/2026.

About ICEx Group

ICEx Group is Indonesia's leading digital asset market infrastructure developer, establishing the nation's first integrated SRO ecosystem under OJK supervision. The group comprises three licensed entities: ICEx (digital asset exchange, KEP-2/D.07/2026), CACI (clearing services, KEP-12/D.07/2026), and ICC (institutional custody, KEP-11/D.07/2026). ICEx Group is dedicated to strengthening investor protection and enabling sustainable growth in Indonesia's regulated digital economy.

ICEx Group

Brand & Communication Division

Equity Tower, Sudirman Central Business District, Jl. Jend. Sudirman kav 52-53 No.Lot 9, Senayan, Kec. Kby. Baru, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12190

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.icex.id

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