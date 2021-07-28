Indus International School Pune gifts close to 5 lakhs worth of Suraksha Boxes to the underprivileged in its campus periphery in association with NextGenInnov8

In his comments, Sandeep Chhabra, Principal, Indus International School, Pune, said, "We chose Suraksha Box to be donated as it provides them protection from bacteria and viruses for life long which is crucial. Of course it helped that the box is an innovation of Aditya, one of our current students. What really stood out is the energy of the students and their familiarity with newer concepts like crowd funding. It's a proud moment for all of us at the school and am happy we were able to help in our own little way to these families and those at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic."

Added, Aditya Pachpande, Co-founder, NextGenInnov8, "More than anything it's a special and proud moment for me to see my fellow schoolmates successfully drive a crowdfunding campaign that raised enough money for 162 Suraksha Boxes. It's also heartening to see progress on Mission 15.1k which is an initiative close to my heart."

About NextgenInnov8:

Founded by Aditya Pachpande, a young innovator and entrepreneur, NextGenInnov8 is an innovation-driven company dedicated to facilitating and bringing about innovative solutions to the world's problems. it aims to set up innovation clubs in every school globally to teach and trigger creativity, innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in children. The World Record event is a first of its kind, student led platform for innovation that will happen later this year. To know more, do visit http://www.nextgeninnov8.com/.

