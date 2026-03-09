Infineum Inaugurates New Blending Facility in India to Support the Country's Growing Mobility and Energy Needs

MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineum, a global leader in specialty additives, today inaugurated its new blending facility in India. Operated exclusively for Infineum by LSR Specialty Oils, a specialist in high-quality blending and contract manufacturing for the lubricants and specialty chemicals sector, the facility marks a significant expansion of Infineum's local presence and reinforces its long‑term commitment to one of the world's fastest‑growing mobility and energy markets, while supporting the nation's ambition toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The investment expands Infineum's local footprint to provide greater supply reliability, faster responsiveness and solutions tailored to India's operating conditions.

Strategically located in Patalganga, one of Maharashtra's premier hubs for chemical and industrial manufacturing, the new blending facility places Infineum within a mature ecosystem known for world class infrastructure and deep chemical processing capabilities.

The site's proximity to several oil marketing companies' (OMCs) manufacturing facilities provides enhanced logistics connectivity, improved supply‑chain resilience and access to key industry networks. The facility also includes provisions for future expansion and the potential development of technology hubs, advanced blending capabilities, and deeper manufacturing localisation, reinforcing Infineum's long‑term commitment to deepen its roots in India.

The inauguration coincides with the introduction of Infineum's refreshed brand identity, reflecting the company's forward‑looking role in enabling cleaner mobility, improved efficiency, and sustainable growth. The new blending facility also supports India's manufacturing agenda by localising production, and strengthening skills and capabilities within the country.

Harshad Jambaulikar, General Manager for Infineum India, said: "The inauguration of this new blending facility marks a key milestone for Infineum in India. By strengthening our local capabilities in one of Maharashtra's leading chemical manufacturing hubs, we are significantly enhancing supply reliability, shortening lead times, and improving the agility with which we serve our customers. This facility has been designed to support the majority of our India business for years to come, with the flexibility to scale further as market needs evolve."

Aldo Govi, Chief Executive Officer, Infineum, said: "India plays a critical role in Infineum's global growth strategy. The commissioning of this new blending facility reflects our confidence in the country's long‑term potential and strengthens our commitment to being an active contributor to India's mobility and energy ecosystem. This investment will allow us to expand capacity and reliably deliver high‑performance technologies. We are building the foundation for future innovation, deeper localisation, and long‑term collaboration in India."

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions.

Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels.

By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors.

More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together. For more information, visit www.infineum.com

