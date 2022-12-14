Infovista Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Product Strength, Ongoing Innovation, and Sustained Market Leadership

Infovista incorporates leading-edge technologies into its TEMS™ products to enhance overall performance and value, contributing to its market dominance.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the 5G new radio (NR) drive test solutions market, and, based on its findings, recognizes Infovista with the 2022 Global Market Leadership Award. The company supports networks ranging from second-generation, third-generation, and fourth-generation long-term evolution (LTE) and LTE advanced technologies to 5G deployments. With its longevity and expertise in drive test solutions technologies, Infovista is well-positioned to support organizations transitioning to 5G. The company's innovative, end-to-end network testing solutions for existing and next-generation communication systems and operations span the entire network lifecycle.

Infovista is one of the world's top solution providers that develop 5G NR testing solutions for various industries. With over 800 employees and 1,500 clients globally, the company is uniquely positioned to offer fully automated, cloud-based solutions that empower customers with features like remote data collection, real-time diagnosis, and cost-effective testing. More importantly, Infovista stays abreast of the network testing market by creating and launching new capabilities and leading-edge technologies. Its superior capabilities facilitate in-depth subscriber experience and service quality analysis, resulting in improved network investment decisions. Infovista built a world-renowned reputation over the years, partnering with industry leaders, such as Qualcomm, Samsung, Nokia and umlaut, to become a giant in the network drive testing market.

Sujan Sami, Research Director, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Infovista aims to provide end-to-end support to communications service providers and enterprises, optimizing their networks and identifying and fulfilling customer needs. Continuous efforts in technology improve upon existing products and pave its roadmap to advance the market."

Infovista taps into available growth opportunities by leveraging its expertise, global presence, collaborations, and innovations. More importantly, its reputation, brand equity, and innovative prowess empower it to discover new opportunities, aligning it for more success. The company develops new products and solutions to support emerging technologies and address relevant customer needs. It also enhances its portfolio by consistently introducing new models and capabilities to pre-empt and meet new requirements, driven by changing customer usage habits and advanced network and drive technology. High technical proficiency and a strong reputation give the company a competitive edge, propelling it to a market leadership position.

"Infovista's ongoing excellence, customer-centric approach, and close relationships position it as a partner of choice, reinforcing its market leadership. Its growth and implementation strategies, innovative technology, knowledge leadership, and partnerships enable its unique capabilities, earning it respect, recognition, and endorsement as a market leader," added Samantha Fisher, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst. With its strong overall performance, Infovista earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Market Leadership Award in the 5G new radio drive test solutions.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

