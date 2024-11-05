Ingenico and Crypto.com Partner to Launch a Seamless Crypto Payment Solution for Millions of Ingenico Merchants Worldwide

SINGAPORE and PARIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance and services, and Crypto.com, a leading crypto trading platform, are proud to announce a ground-breaking partnership to bring crypto payments and merchant services to the Ingenico platform worldwide. This pioneering "plug-and-play" solution will empower Ingenico merchants to accept crypto payments seamlessly and securely, meeting the needs of over 680 million consumers.

Transformative Payment Technology and Ingenico Merchant Wallet

Through this collaboration, Ingenico merchants can now accept crypto payments and receive funds settlement without currency risk in their local currency, such as EUR, GBP, AUD, or USD. At the heart of this offering is Ingenico's new merchant wallet, connected to AXIUM Android terminals to simplify merchant interactions with the crypto world and other key services. This new functionality also enables merchants to enjoy the flexibility and ease of integrating crypto alongside their existing payment systems.

Expanding Benefits for Merchants and Consumers

Crypto.com and Ingenico's partnership extends beyond crypto payments. With Crypto.com Pay, consumers can earn rewards for transactions, while Ingenico provides merchants with additional services linked to the terminal, allowing merchants to manage payments and services through mobile and tablet devices. This joint solution aims to normalize crypto payments for real-world retail experiences, making crypto adoption simpler, faster, and more robust.

Future Roadmap and Global Reach

Ingenico is in active discussions with leading merchants, supported by Crypto.com, and plans to roll out the live pilot with selected partners in Q1 2025. This innovative solution will be available across several regions, including the U.S., Canada, the EEA, the UK, Asia, and Australia.

Patrick Blanc, CTO of Ingenico, remarked, "Our partnership with Crypto.com will redefine the payments landscape by seamlessly integrating crypto payments into commerce environments. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for merchant services worldwide, setting a new standard for innovative payment solutions that are moving commerce forward."

Eric Anziani, President & COO of Crypto.com, added, "We are on a mission to make it easier for people to use cryptocurrency in real-world payment scenarios and our partnership with Ingenico will go a long way to bringing crypto out of the web and increase its adoption as a powerful payment tool. Crypto.com Pay is a secure and scalable technology, offering our customers yet another innovative way to interact with cryptocurrency - as the future of payments."

Merchants interested in Crypto.com Pay or joining the pilot can contact Ingenico directly for more information on how to participate in this innovative retail crypto solution.

Editor note: Ingenico will showcase a live demonstration of its new crypto payment solution at the Singapore Fintech Festival on November 6-8, 2024, at Hall 3, Booth #3G05. Discover how crypto can seamlessly integrate into retail payments and experience the future of payment technology in action.

ABOUT CRYPTO.COM

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com

ABOUT INGENICO

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. We support our customers, and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 37 countries, with over 3,500 employees we have been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With more than 40 million payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through our advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value added services to move commerce forward.

Learn more at https://ingenico.com/