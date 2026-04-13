Long-term offtake-backed green ammonia projects to strengthen domestic production and support India's clean energy transition

MUMBAI, India, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InSolare Energy Ltd., in consortium with SCC Infrastructure Private Limited, has signed Green Ammonia Purchase Agreements (GAPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 85,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia under India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. The projects, involving a total estimated investment of approximately INR 3,700 crore (~USD 398 million), mark another strategic milestone in the country's transition towards clean and sustainable energy, reducing reliance on carbon-intensive conventional inputs.

InSolare Energy and SCC Infrastructure Sign INR 3,700 Crore on (~USD 398 Million) GAPA with SECI for 85,000 MTPA Green Ammonia Supply.

The agreements have been executed through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across two distinct projects, enabling long-term supply of green ammonia to leading fertilizer companies under SECI's structured demand aggregation and offtake framework.

Under the GAPA framework, 70,000 MTPA of green ammonia will be supplied to Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited in Dhule, Maharashtra, and 15,000 MTPA to Paradeep Phosphates Limited in Mangalore, Karnataka over a 10-year period. The corresponding Green Ammonia Supply Agreements were also executed between SECI and both the end-offtakers. These GAPA/GASA-backed projects are part of SECI's green ammonia programme under the SIGHT scheme, aimed at enabling price discovery and accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen derivatives.

In SECI's auctions under the SIGHT Scheme, a benchmark tariff of ₹53.05/kg was discovered for the Dhule project (70,000 MTPA), with the consortium of SCC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and InSolare Energy Ltd. emerging as the winning bidder. Additionally, the Mangalore project (15,000 MTPA) was secured at a tariff of ₹57.65/kg, further demonstrating the evolving cost competitiveness of green ammonia in India.

Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Department of Fertilizers (DoF), along with assured offtake and payment security mechanisms, such GAPA/GASA-led initiatives are enabling large-scale adoption of green ammonia.

Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, Director & CTO, InSolare Energy Ltd., said:

"This agreement marks a significant step in scaling green ammonia adoption in India. As industries transition towards low-carbon alternatives, green ammonia will play a critical role in decarbonizing the fertilizer value chain. At InSolare, we remain committed to delivering innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions aligned with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and contribute meaningfully to the global energy transition."

Shashin Patel, Managing Director, SCC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., said:

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions at scale. Through these projects, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India's clean energy transition while building commercially viable and future-ready green ammonia infrastructure."

With this development, we continue to strengthen our presence in the green hydrogen and green ammonia ecosystem, supporting India's transition towards a sustainable and low-carbon future.

The projects support:

Large-scale adoption of green ammonia in industrial applications.

Decarbonization of energy-intensive processes, reducing dependence on fossil-based ammonia.

Strengthening of India's energy security through domestic clean fuel production.

Alignment with national policy goals outlined under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

About InSolare Energy Ltd.

InSolare Energy Ltd. is a technology-driven renewable energy company delivering integrated solutions across solar, wind-hybrid systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and green hydrogen. With an EPC portfolio of 1.5 GW+ across India, the company combines innovation, engineering expertise, and execution excellence to deliver reliable and cost-effective clean energy projects. The company is also emerging as a key player in the green hydrogen and green ammonia ecosystem under SECI's SIGHT scheme.

For more information, visit: https://insolare.com/

About SCC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

SCC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is an infrastructure development company with strong capabilities in engineering, procurement, and construction across diverse sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, large-scale projects with a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

For more information, visit: https://sccinfrastructure.com/

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