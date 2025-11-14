International Conference on Fashion as a Tool for Social Change 2025 Concludes at Woxsen University

Theme: Innovating the Present, Preserving the Future

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University successfully concluded the third edition of the International Conference on Fashion as a Tool for Social Change (FTSC 2025) on 10–11 November 2025. Organised by the School of Arts & Design, the annual conference reinforced Woxsen's commitment to driving meaningful dialogue at the intersection of creativity, ethics, sustainability, and social impact. Building on the legacy of its 2023 and 2024 editions, FTSC 2025 explored the theme 'Innovating the Present, Preserving the Future,' showcasing how technology and tradition can converge to shape a more responsible and inclusive fashion ecosystem.

International Conference on Fashion as a Tool for Social Change 2025

Reflecting on the significance of this year's edition, Dr. Sadhna, Associate Professor, Fashion Design, noted that FTSC 2025 "demonstrated that fashion is far more than an aesthetic practice—it is a transformative force capable of driving social awareness, cultural preservation, and environmental responsibility." She added that the ideas and innovations shared throughout the conference "reaffirm our commitment to nurturing designers who think critically, act ethically, and create with purpose."

Conference Highlights

The two-day hybrid conference brought together a vibrant mix of national and international scholars, designers, entrepreneurs, artisans, and students. FTSC 2025 received 172 abstracts from 71 national and 14 international institutions, out of which 103 papers were selected after peer review:

12 presented offline on campus

91 presented online

These presentations explored pivotal themes including cultural sustainability, circular economy, ethical design, AI in creative practice, and responsible production—emphasising fashion's power to influence both societal and environmental change.

Key collaborators included Manchester Metropolitan University (UK), The British University in Egypt, and BHU as Knowledge Partners; Weavers' Service Centre Hyderabad, IBA, Avani, Anjali Jha, Erisri, OOSeven, and Earthyweaves as Industry Partners; Springer & Fashion Practice Journal as Publication Partner; and Texfash as Media Partner.

Day 1: Keynotes & Presentations

The conference opened with a ceremonial lamp lighting and welcome by Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean, School of Arts & Design, followed by the release of the ISBN Abstract Book.

Key sessions featured:

Dr. Patsy Perry on Relational Autonomy and Meaningful Work in the Global Garment Industry

on Dr. Kaustav Sengupta on Cultural Sustainability Through AI-driven Creativity

on Dr. Francesco Mazzarella on Weaving the Threads of Social Change

Industry insights were provided by:

Dr. S. Arun Kumar , on artisan empowerment and craft revival

, on artisan empowerment and craft revival Rajana Kandari & Shweta Juneja, IKEA Services India, on sustainable sourcing and social inclusion

Offline and online research presentations extended into the afternoon with discussions on culture, digital innovation, pedagogy, and sustainable production.

Day 2: Innovation, Inclusivity & Sustainability

Day 2 began with an expert talk by Dr. Venkatesh Chennam Vijay of Birmingham City University (UK), who showcased an AI- and AR-enabled saree mirror merging heritage with technology to enable sustainable retail experiences.

Sessions covered youth participation, behavioral change, inclusive fashion, circular systems, adaptive design, and ethical entrepreneurship. The innovative ideas presented reaffirmed fashion's potential as a tool for empowerment and social innovation.

Valedictory Session

Best Paper Awards recognized outstanding contributions combining academic rigor with social impact. Prof. Rajesh Kumar emphasized the growing influence of the FTSC series and its expanding global footprint.

In his Vote of Thanks, Prof. Arun Kumar Gupta acknowledged the support of the Woxsen leadership, including Vice President Dr. Raul V. Rodrigues and Dean Dr. Adity Saxena, as well as partners, speakers, researchers, students, and volunteers whose contributions shaped the event's success.

Conclusion

FTSC 2025 reaffirmed that fashion is not just an expression of style but a catalyst for societal transformation. Through responsible design, cultural continuity, and technological innovation, the conference demonstrated how creativity can shape a more sustainable, ethical, and inclusive future. With this momentum, Woxsen University now looks ahead to FTSC 2026, continuing its mission of advancing purpose-driven design and global collaboration.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities.

Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #5 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823255/Woxsen_University_FTSC.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5622784/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg