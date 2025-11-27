Introducing KuCoin Pay Travel: A Global Crypto Travel Platform Delivering Luxury Hotel Savings of Up to 60% Through a Partnership with Entravel

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Pay, the innovative cryptocurrency payment solution from KuCoin, has announced the launch of KuCoin Pay Travel, a new global crypto travel platform built in partnership with Entravel, the world's leading AI-powered, crypto-native travel booking platform.

Through this collaboration, KuCoin's over 40 million users now gain access to more than 2.2 million hotels worldwide, with seamless crypto payments and competitive discounts of up to 60%. Bookings can be completed effortlessly through KuCoin Pay, bringing digital asset utility into real-world travel experiences.

KuCoin Pay Travel offers a wide range of accommodations with exclusive additional discounts for KuCoin users, from budget stays to premium luxury resorts. With support for over 50 cryptocurrencies, users can enjoy contactless, borderless payments across online and in-store scenarios.

The partnership expands KuCoin Pay's ecosystem, enhancing everyday usability across global commerce from Web3 payments and mobile retail to travel, digital purchases, and spending at mainstream merchants and more. All these efforts reinforce KuCoin's broader strategy to accelerate real-world crypto adoption.

This launch highlights KuCoin's commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into daily life by offering practical, compliant, and secure ways to use digital assets beyond trading. KuCoin continues to prioritise compliance and user protection as the foundation for sustainable innovation and trust in the crypto industry.

"This partnership with Entravel is a further step in making cryptocurrency genuinely useful in everyday life," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "By expanding KuCoin Pay into global travel, we are giving users practical, meaningful ways to use their digital assets, whether for convenience, value, or global mobility. Our focus remains on building a secure, compliant environment where crypto can power real transactions and deliver real benefits to people around the world."

"With KuCoin Pay, we are seamlessly integrating the world's most exclusive hotel prices with borderless crypto payment," stated Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Entravel. "We are thrilled to empower millions of KuCoin users with access to luxury travel deals at insider prices, all while leveraging the seamless power of KuCoin Pay for their bookings."

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless, secure, and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC, which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases. Learn more about KuCoin Pay.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com/pay

About Entravel

Entravel is the world's leading crypto travel infrastructure provider, powering travel platforms for major crypto brands, fintechs and neobanks. Entravel offers private, members-only rates on over 2.2 million hotels, with discounts of up to 60% compared to mainstream booking platforms.

