Introducing QCY H3 Pro: High-Fidelity Sound and Upgraded 50dB Noise Cancellation

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a leading brand in innovative audio solutions, is expanding its noise-canceling over-ear headphone lineup with the introduction of the H3 Pro. Equipped with dual-chip technology, and LDAC audio coding, the H3 Pro delivers lossless sound quality that has earned it both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications. Priced at just $59.99 per pair, the H3 Pro offers premium features at an accessible price.

Mute the Noise with up to 50 dB ANC,

H3 Pro Wireless Headphones with Adaptive ANC

The upgraded hybrid noise-canceling technology delivers an impressive noise reduction of up to 50 dB. Tailored modes like Indoor, Commute, Crowd, Wind Noise Reduction, and Transparency Mode are designed to block out the most disruptive sounds in various environments. With three AI-powered noise-canceling microphones, the headphones enhance voice pickup, so your voice comes through crystal clear on the other end during a call, even in noisy surroundings.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling to Adapt to Your Ears

The H3 Pro's adaptive noise-canceling technology intelligently detects external sounds and sound leakage, automatically adjusting noise reduction levels and EQ settings for optimal performance. This feature not only enhances noise cancellation but also balances the sound between both ears, reducing the sensation of pressure and offering a more comfortable listening experience compared to traditional noise-canceling headsets.

Dual-Chip Driven Superior Sound

The QCY H3 Pro supports the LDAC high-resolution codec, ensuring detailed and texture sound and earning both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications. Its dual-chip system, featuring a primary chip and an amplifier chip, enhances bass response for a more powerful audio experience. Equipped with 40mm drivers and titanium film diaphragms, the H3 Pro delivers a balanced sound profile. From warm, accurate bass to crisp, clean highs, every beat and layer is rendered with exceptional clarity.

More Features

Long-Lasting 55 Hours Playback

Get 5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

60 Ultra-low latency gaming mode

Wired & Wireless Compatible

Dual connection supported

Availability

The QCY H3 Pro was officially launched in mid October on the QCY website, Amazon, and AliExpress, available in Purple, Black, and White.

About QCY

QCY was born on a mission to make quality audio solutions accessible to everyone. Founded by tech-savvy audio enthusiasts and engineers, we've grown into one of the largest manufacturers of Bluetooth headphones. We're driven by innovation—constantly investing in product development, adopting eco-friendly materials, and refining our production and supply chains to deliver budget-friendly yet advanced products to people worldwide. Learn more at qcy.com

PR Contact

Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY

[email protected]

Rice, Marketing Director, QCY

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529750/H3_PRO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg